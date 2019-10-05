Ciara Mageean runs personal best time as blistering pace set in World Championship final

Ciara Mageean is embraced by Scottish runner Laura Muir (left) after a stunning women's 1500m final at the World Championships.

Ciara Mageean became the first Northern Irish woman ever to complete in a World Championship track final on Saturday evening and marked the occasion with a personal best time.

The Portaferry star completed the 1500m race in 4:00:15, beating her existing best time by over one second.

It wasn't enough to get past 10th place, finishing ahead of Nikki Hiltz and Winnie Nanyondo, although that's thanks to the incredible, unprecedented pace in which the race was run.

In every World Championship final since 2007, Mageean's time would have taken the gold medal by over two seconds.

Winner Sifan Hassan had to smash the Championship Record by almost seven seconds in 3:51:95 to take gold from defending champion Faith Kipyegon.

Scotland's Laura Muir came in fifth, with a time of 3:55:76.

After the race, she was gobsmacked at the pace.

"I don’t know what to say, I was fifth in 3:55," she laughed.

"I just tried to cover the moves the as best I can. I think I lost a gear in the last 100 but to run 3:55 when I have missed so much training, I am just speechless but I am so proud of myself.

"I clocked it at 800m, it was fast, I expected people to die a bit but must have kept the pace fast or faster.

"I could not have asked more of myself to do that. If I can run that sort of time off the minor training I’ve done, if I’m 100% fit I can be confident going into next year."