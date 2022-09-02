Ciara Mageean smashes her personal best to conquer world-class 1,500m field at Diamond League meeting in Brussels

Athletics

Ciara Mageean is all smiles after her win in Brussels

Ciara Mageean ran the race of her life in last night’s Diamond League meeting in Brussels when she defeated a world-class 1,500m field to take victory in an Irish and Northern Irish record time of three minutes, 56.63 seconds.

This performance took a massive 3.29 seconds off her previous best and ranks her fourth fastest in the world this year.

It ensures the Portaferry woman will now get an invite to compete in Zurich next Friday — the most prestigious meeting of the year.

It was always expected that Mageean would perform well in Brussels following her impressive silver medals in Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games and the European Championships in Munich.

However, no one thought she would seriously challenge the leaders in a huge 18-person field which included four classy Ethiopians, not to mention double Commonwealth and European champion Laura Muir.

However, Mageean (30), who has displayed confidence and aggression in all her races this year, never dropped outside the top seven in the race.

The pace was vicious with 60 seconds for 400m and two minutes, five seconds at 800m.

With 250m remaining, Mageean edged to the front with Muir and World Indoor silver medallist Freweyni Hailu of Ethiopia. She then passed her arch-rival Muir with 100m remaining and retained her lead to cross the line ahead of the Scot, who was timed at 3.56.86. Hailu took third in 3.56.94.

This win cements Mageean’s best ever season, which augurs well for future major Championships and the next Olympics.