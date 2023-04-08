Ciara Mageean strides to Bristol Track Club victory on return from injury

Ciara Mageean put recent injury issues firmly behind her by making a winning return at the Bristol Track Club 5km in England yesterday, the 31-year-old clocking 15:24.

That carved 20 seconds off her previous best for the distance and brought her home 26 seconds clear of runner-up Ellie Wallace.

Mageean enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022, winning 1,500m silver at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships before taking her first ever Diamond League victory in Brussels, where she broke Sonia O’Sullivan’s Irish record and clocked 3:56.63.

But she endured a rough winter, her sole outing of the indoor season coming in Boston in February, where she dropped out of the 3,000m. Afterwards, she explained she had missed several weeks of training due to injury.