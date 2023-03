Teen admits he’s had to grow up as he balances sport with education

On court: Rising star CJ Fulton in action for Lafayette, which he admits has been a whole new experience

Glancing across The Pond to see CJ Fulton taking on some of the world’s best young basketball players, it would be easy to use the ‘living the American dream’ cliché. But apparently, it also has its downside. “I miss the potatoes from back home… and all my mum’s cooking,” quipped Fulton.