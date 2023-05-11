Clement McMahon wins International Spectacular at Balmoral Show

Clones cyclone Clement McMahon showed his customary precision riding when he lifted the Connolly's Red Mills International Spectacular in front of packed stands on the second day of Balmoral Show.

Sunshine and a brisk wind was a welcome break from the rain, as McMahon from Hilton Stud, shone in a 12-horse jump-off.

It was a happy day for Clonakilty owner Derry Kingston who gave the horse, Althea Clover Trend, to McMahon this year.

"I am delighted with the horse, this is only his fourth show with me, it was a tough jump off but he was on form," said McMahon.

His superb clear in 38.50 was just too good for GB challenger Carmen Edwards, on his father Carl Edwards and Ian Kellett's bay mare Happy Valerie, who was foot perfect for second in 38.80.

"My dad and my grandfather Charlie both competed at Balmoral in the Grand Prix events, I am delighted with the mare," said Edwards.

Former world champion Dermott Lennon, fresh from winning the Portmore Grand Prix at Aghalee two weeks ago, was a close third in 39.52 despite leading the class for a time.

Millview Cicero, a bay gelding by Cicero, was bred by Ballyclare's senior veteran international Harry Marshall. Lennon explained: "Harry bred Millview and I bought her from the Wilson family. She is really talented in jump-offs and I am looking forward to the Friday Grand Prix."

Templepatrick's Egyptian-born Sameh El Dahan, produced Oscar A for ninth place, a bay Harley/Cardento stallion which looks like a star of the future. Kilkenny's Kevin Gallagher finished fourth with Bp Limitless, while Louise Saywell and Cora Sharkey were sixth and seventh.

Commandant Geoff Curran was in unstoppable form with the Minister for Defence's grey Irish bred stallion Glengarra Wood bred by Mylie Somers to win the Clive Richardson International Stakes as Ireland occupied the first four places.

With 12 clear rounds in a 35-horse jump-off Glengarra Wood stopped the clock in 38.93 to beat Kilkenny rider Seamus Hughes Kennedy on board Clare Hughes's Castlefield Hera, with a micro second time difference of 38.97.

Omagh’s Jonathan Smyth, fresh from success in the recent Gain National Grand Prix in the Meadows, gave chase with his Luidam sired chestnut gelding Mulvin Lui, bred by Vincent Loftus, to finish third in 39.62 ahead of Susan Fitzpatrick with Miss Paris.

Fitzpatrick, who is a past team member on the Aga Khan Nations Cup team, is a well-known producer of international horses, having already sold her top horse some years ago to Greek billionaire Athina Onassis, daughter of Christina Onassis and a five-star competitor.

British ace Louise Saywell recorded her second win of the week when she claimed the Rydale Speed Challenge with her bay gelding Sharp Image who sped round in a record time of 56.50 beating her GB colleague Annabel Shields on board the Karl Fuller and Robert Shields' owned grey gelding Wet Wet Wet.

Young Kilkenny rider Daniel McAlinden stamped his mark on the class with a third place in 58.01 on the bay Irish bred Indoctro son Ahg Whiterock Doctor Cruise owned by Portuguese rider Luisa Horta Osorio.

Keeping everyone on their toes was Banbridge’s National Balmoral Champion of 2022, Nicole Kershaw, in fifth with Clovalent, a chestnut mare by Valent, the Rosbotham family's showjumping stallion and bred by Mary McCann in Kildare.

Cookstown's mega-talented Emily Turkington, just back from competing in Spain, was sixth with her grey Cristallo mare Cissi owned by Tyrone businessman Donald Loughran. She was also placed ninth in the CRL jump off class with Loughran's scopey grey gelding Cornet who has impressed at home and abroad many times.

Michael Whitaker leaves after the Grand Prix to cheer on his son Jack who is competing at Royal Windsor with Irish riders Bertram Allen and Trevor Breen.

“I am looking forward to the big class today hopefully I can win it again," he said.

International showjumping concludes at Balmoral on Friday with the £25,000 International Grand Prix kicking off at 1.45pm. There is an exciting ridden class for Clydesdale horses at 2.15pm in the P and O Ferries Arena and pony club games take place at 6pm in the main arena.