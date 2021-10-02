Cliftonville condemn offensive chanting from away support during Linfield match

Cliftonville FC have strongly condemned the unsavoury chanting coming from some members of the away support during their 1-1 draw with Linfield at Windsor Park on Friday night.

An exciting top of the table Danske Bank Premiership tie was marred when derogatory songs were heard coming from the Kop end of Windsor Park, where the travelling fans were situated.

The club have released a statement opposing what took place at the National Stadium, adding that they will reassess how tickets for away games are distributed as a result.

"Cliftonville Football Club places on record our disgust, dismay and condemnation of some of the chanting that occurred at last night’s Danske Bank Premiership fixture with Linfield at Windsor Park, by those who chose to use the game and our Club as a flag of convenience," read the statement.

"Cliftonville has and always will remain a Club that draws its membership, staff, volunteers, players and support from all sections and backgrounds of our community.

"What happened last night will not be tolerated and will lead to a full review of how tickets are distributed for all games to ensure that our true supporters are not impacted by the actions of others. Those involved in the chanting can be assured that we will work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure action is taken against them.

"We know that the vast majority of those in attendance share our abhorrence at what occurred and will support the Club in our stance.

"Cliftonville FC also wish to help support those involved in working towards peace and reconciliation in our society the Directors have therefore also agreed to make a significant donation to the 174 Trust in Belfast, who work tirelessly in this field."