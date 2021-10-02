Cliftonville left disappointed we only took one point instead of three, admits boss Paddy McLaughlin

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin was left a conflicted man at Windsor Park on Friday night - both happy with a point from their 1-1 draw with Linfield but also thinking there was a better result out there for them.

The league-leading Reds earned a share of the spoils from their clash with the defending Danske Bank Premiership champions as Joe Gormley's second half strike cancelled out Jordan Stewart's opener.

Cliftonville could see their lead at the top of the table slashed to just one point if second-placed Larne can win their game in hand over Dungannon Swifts on Saturday, and McLaughlin admitted to being slightly disappointed with the outcome.

While taking anything from a game at Windsor Park is more often than not considered a good return, the visitors were in the ascendancy towards the end of the night as the weight of three games in six days began to hit the Blues.

That had McLaughlin in something of a middle ground when he reacted to the draw, but ultimately he was happy enough not to slip to a first defeat of the season.

"We're happy with a point but it could have, and probably should have, been better. That might sound a bit harsh but I think we were the better team throughout the game and we finished the stronger," he lamented.

"You're 1-0 down away from home at the champions, you'd probably take a point if it was offered to you, so we'll take a point and move on. Delighted with the point but there's a wee voice in there saying it could have been three.

"I think at the top end of the pitch we have top players but we weren't giving them the right service. Our play up to the final third was excellent, we played from the back through the middle of the park but I don't think we asked enough questions of Linfield in the first half, so we just had to iron out a few things we needed to do better.

"They got that right in the second half. They responded brilliantly and for the first time in a long time, every time we attacked we came close to scoring or could have scored. It's a lot more like us. When we play on the front foot and we have Joe Gormley, Ryan Curran, Jamie McDonagh, Levi Ives, those kind of players are quality.

"The best way for us to play is on the front foot and we did more of that in the second half. There's a wee bit of disappointment in there that we didn't win the game unfortunately."

For opposite number David Healy, he too was disappointed that his side couldn't take all three points, although for different reasons to McLaughlin.

The Blues boss saw his side pick up an impressive 3-0 win over Big Two rivals Glentoran in midweek and they could have landed another significant blow to a title rival on Friday night if they had inflicted a first loss on Cliftonville.

However, the former Northern Ireland striker acknowledged that his side were flagging towards the end of the game as the volume of matches caught up to them, and described the draw as a "fair result".

"It was a good game. Two of the top sides going head-to-head and Cliftonville are the form team in the league at the minute, so we knew it was going to be a tough game," maintained Healy, whose side five points adrift of Cliftonville but still with a game in hand.

"We got our goal at a good time but we didn't work the goalkeeper enough as we should have done in the first half. Second half they changed a bit and from the 65th minute onwards you could see the jadedness in our legs and our minds. Credit to them, they kept going and even towards the end we kept going. In the last 10 or 15 minutes we looked a bit ragged in our eagerness to go and get the winner, which, again, is a credit to the players because they kept going.

"We had two tough games against Glenavon and Glentoran, we came away from that with four points and it would have been ideal to go and back that up with another three tonight. We haven't done that but we'll go away and reflect.

"It's been a tough week. We're still in the early stages of the campaign and when you look at the changes we've made both on and off the pitch, it's going to take a little bit of time."