Coleraine RFC named Lions Club of the Month for inspirational Covid-19 fundraising drive

Coleraine Rugby Club have been named the British and Irish Lions' Club of the Month for May for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Co Londonderry club - who celebrate their centenary this year - have continued to cater for their members throughout lockdown as well as helping out the community.

The club opened its car park for free for NHS workers at the nearby Causeway Hospital, while members also volunteered their time to get medicine and supplies to vulnerable people.

Virtually the club also catered for its players by organising training sessions over Zoom, which helped not only physically but also mentally by keeping them in touch with their team-mates.

Youth coach Paul Forbes was also at the forefront of the drive as well by organising outreach work that included making donations to local primary schools and charities.

Coleraine have a Lions link having produced 1930 tourist George Beamish, who played all five Tests against Australia and New Zealand, and also captained Ireland.

“At Coleraine we are very, very proud of the fact that we are the Canterbury Lions Origins Club, it’s fantastic, it’s like a centenary birthday present for the club,” said former club president Milne Rowntree.

“We worked with the local Causeway Coast and Glens council, and in conjunction with Ulster Rugby. So we had a number of, particularly younger fellas, who were sitting about not doing very much, and the call went out.

“People needed help, people needed to get medicines, people needed to get food delivered, people needed various different things done and they weren’t able to leave house, so we were able to go out and help some of those who were caught up in the whole situation.

“It was great to actually get involved and doing something you know. It’s something that I think a lot of our members and friends got a lot of satisfaction [from], instead of just sitting there inert. They were actually able to do something positive in the community.”

One of the first things the club's coaching staff did was try to find a way to keep the players engaged during lockdown so they weren't inactive.

Ashley Blair, first team assistant coach, explained: “You go from seeing the guys twice, three times a week, in terms of preparation for games, and then to go to a lockdown where you’re not sure when you are going to see them again.

“I took it upon myself to organise some online videos that they were to follow. The videos were also a wee bit of fun. It was a way of keeping in touch with them, and also keeping them fit as well, be it when it opened up again they would be ready.

“I also got them to post videos back of them actually proving that they were doing it. So there was a bit of banter going on, as well as trying to keep them physically and mentally fit.”

Similarly, youth coach Forbes organised a press-up challenge for the club's minis players as well as spearheading their charitable drive.

“At the start of lockdown we set the boys a press-up challenge, which was 21 press-ups for 21 days. The boys would record their press-ups and then nominate a friend,” he added.

“So we had a lot of buy-in from the boys, it kept them in touch, then the parents became involved, the coaches became involved, and the entire club then got involved.

“We did some outreach work with the community. We made donations to some of the local primary schools, and a few donations to other charities and the boys were all involved in that.

“Throughout the pandemic, the boys and girls at the club, they’ve really had that sense of community spirit and its fantastic that, Canterbury and the Lions Origins Club of the Month Award, has acknowledged that.”

The award comes with a certificate, a £250 Canterbury store voucher and a training pack which includes balls, kicking tees, water bottles and bottle carriers.