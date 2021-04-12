Coleraine rower Hannah Scott secures European silver on her dream debut

Northern Ireland rower Hannah Scott made a stunning senior international debut at the European Championships, winning silver in the women's quadruple sculls adding to bronze medals for compatriots Rebecca Shorten and Holly Nixon.

Continuing the fine tradition of successful rowers from Coleraine, 21-year-old Scott teamed up with Lucy Glover and sisters Mathilda and Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne for Great Britain to finish second in Italy behind the Netherlands.

It was an impressive result for Scott, who is making waves in the sport having won silver as a teenager in the Under-23 World Championships.

Belfast lady Shorten claimed third place for GB in the women's four alongside Rowan McKellar, Karen Bennett and Harriet Taylor with Netherlands victorious and the Irish quartet of Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh in runners-up spot.

Nixon, from Enniskillen, was delighted to make it on to the podium with team-mate Saskia Budgett in the Women's Double Sculls. A World Champion in 2016 and bronze medal winner the following year, illness has kept Nixon out for a lengthy period, but she showed her class in Varese yesterday.

Tyrone's Rebecca Edwards was in the GB women's eight which finished fourth and Banbridge man Philip Doyle, alongside Cork's Ronan Byrne, won the B final for Ireland in the men's double sculls with 2019 World Champions Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan earning an Irish victory in the lightweight men's double sculls.