Contrasting fortunes but Robinson and Wright still top class

It's always good to see fellow countrymen doing well in management but it's been a contrasting first half of the season for Motherwell's Stephen Robinson and St Johnstone's Tommy Wright.

Motherwell impressively sit in third position after a stunning season so far for Stephen. There's no surprise to me that he's been linked with other clubs because he's shown himself to be shrewd in the transfer market and has his team playing attractive football.

Scottish clubs aren't awash with cash so being prudent and spending sensibly is crucial. Stephen has got the mix right with experienced players sprinkled with homegrown academy stars and it's paying off.

Tommy had a difficult start to the season and didn't get his first league win until the end of October.

Stephen Robinson

Tommy has constantly had St Johnstone pushing for the top half so it was unusual for them to be bottom at that stage.

Since that first win, their form has improved and they now sit in a more respectable ninth place, just five points off the top six.

I wish them both well in 2020 and when Michael O'Neill's replacement as Northern Ireland boss is finally announced, it could well be either of these guys.