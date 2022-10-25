Chickens are coming home to roost for GAA after end of Sky partnership

Eight years on, the amount of controversy the arrangement between the GAA and Sky to screen a certain amount of hurling and football games behind a paywall caused at the time barely seems credible.

Experienced administrators in the GAA had maintained that such a course of action would never come to pass. But, of course, it did.

The resistance was led by a number of commentators who were on the books of RTÉ. That does not preclude them from having a valid opinion of course, but whenever the panel of pundits of The Sunday Game were invited to share their thoughts, it came as little surprise that all felt it would be a very bad thing indeed to have Sky involved.

Eight years on, Sky have left the stage. The reasoning given was an obvious one, but nonetheless shocking as a result of unintended consequences.

JD Buckley, the chief of Sky Sports Ireland, stated: “A factor in this decision has been the new shortened GAA season and its knock-on impact on the number of games Sky Sports wanted to broadcast.”

While there has never been more games in the All-Ireland Football Championship than what 2023 will bring, they are crammed into a tight timeframe.

Concerns about how the split season will actually play out have been shut down. The GAA at present do not subject figures from high office to group interviews. Any remarks for public consumption are carefully chosen.

Right now, the club Finals are almost entirely wrapped up in mid-October, the same as they are every year.

The GAA have also lost the public platform of summer-long publicity.

It has long been felt that the GAA do not need to market their games. The theory is fine and well until there is a €10m (£8.9m) hole in the annual accounts, which affects the paying of coaches and capital projects around the island.

Hark, and you will hear the sound of chickens returning homeward to roost.