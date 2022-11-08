In these modern times, loyalty shown to a club is something to be admired

Ballinderry’s Aaron Devlin and Errigal Ciaran’s Peter Harte clash in the Ulster Club Championship in 2012, which made it an awkward day for Shamrocks’ clubman Ronan McGuckin

In early October 2012, Ronan McGuckin stood on a platform outside Gormley’s Bar in Ballygawley and looked out at a sea of happy Errigal Ciaran faces.

He would have recognised a good number of them. He would have gone to war against some of them on the playing fields during his days as an enforcer for Ballinderry Shamrocks at centre-back.

But this was Errigal’s day. He had just managed them to a county title with victory over Dromore. He talked of how he had heard about their celebrations at ‘Gormley’s Corner’ and was here now to experience it.

Just before he spoke, the then-Chairman of the club, Cathal McAnenly, revealed how the club went out on a limb to bring someone like McGuckin in to help them out, and how it had paid off. In that moment, McGuckin was as loved as any Errigal Ciaran man.

Only he wasn’t an Errigal Ciaran man.

Two weeks later, Errigal found themselves in the preliminary round of the Ulster Club Championship, facing Mullahoran of Cavan. They blitzed them 4-15 to 1-7.

At the final whistle, McGuckin departed from the sideline sharpish to listen in to the closing stages of the Derry Final. To his delight, and possibly subsequent horror at what it would all mean, Ballinderry held out against Slaughtneil.

Errigal would have to play Ballinderry in the Quarter-Final. It would pit him against some of the men who soldiered alongside him to the All-Ireland Club in 2002, including Conleith Gilligan, Mickey Conlon and Enda Muldoon.

On the sideline of Breffni Park, McGuckin’s assistant coach, Tommy McDermott, said: “Ronan is an experienced manager and the match against Ballinderry will be more about our performance than plotting against the downfall of the opposition.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll approach this game in as professional a manner as any other and concentrate on getting our performance right and focusing on the challenge.”

McDermott was wrong. In the dressing rooms afterwards, McGuckin informed all that he would take a temporary leave of absence. In his place, McDermott, alongside Brian ‘Ernie’ McAnenly, stepped up.

In the closing stages of the match, Tommy Canavan launched over a late free to win a tight game and McGuckin was pictured in the stand with a rain jacket on, hood pulled up tight around his face.

The following Tuesday, he was back on the Errigal training pitch, but they then lost the Semi-Final to Crossmaglen.

In McGuckin’s case, Ballinderry was the club that he and his family were steeped in. He found himself in a tight spot and his way of dealing with it found a mixed reception.

It is not uncommon for such scenarios to arise, and it will happen again with Ballybay co-manager Jerome Johnston stepping aside this weekend, rather than face his own Kilcoo club in the Ulster Quarter-Final.

Mark Doran, who is the new Clare football coach, will take sole charge without the input of Johnston.

In 2019, John McEntee found himself in a similar scenario when he was managing Monaghan champions Clontibret against his own Crossmaglen, who he had served with such distinction as a player and manager.

He chose to remain on the sidelines and, wearing a woolly Armagh hat, disappeared down the tunnel afterwards. He later said: “I’m absolutely glad it’s over.

“I knew it was always going to be difficult. I didn’t want to be seen to be part of the celebrations. It’s not a nice place to be when you’re managing against your own club. I suppose it’s a while since I managed those (Crossmaglen) fellas but at the same token my blood is black and amber.

“I knew what I had to do. I knew the position I put myself in and it’s not easy, and I suppose you rationalise the fact that I’m there to do a job.”

His own celebrations would be muted, he said.

“I’ll go home now and take a couple of paracetamol, have a cup of tea and a packet of biscuits,” he quipped.

What it illustrates is a measure of just how small club football and hurling really is.

There are countless examples of family members coming up against each other.

In 1985, Pearse Óg found themselves in the Armagh County Final against Armagh city rivals Armagh Harps. Paul Grimley was playing at midfield and was man of the match against brothers Mark and John, winning 0-7 to 0-3.

Playing for Ardboe, Frank McGuigan regularly found himself on the opposite team and being marked by his brother, who played for parish rivals Moortown.

In 2015, the Kilkenny Hurling Final between O’Loughlin Gaels and Clara had a delicious sub-plot when brothers Brian (O’Loughlin Gaels) and Keith Hogan (Clara) found themselves marking each other.

The Hogan family had moved from Kilkenny city out to Clara many years before. Brian had already been inducted in the ways of O’Loughlin Gaels, while the younger Keith went to play with the friends he made in Clara.

In 2019, there was a neat yarn when Monaghan met Cavan in the Ulster Championship. Vinny Corey was coming to the end of his playing days and yet was still a totemic figure for the Oriel County.

Games between these two always carried an old-world glamour as the early frontrunners of county football in Ulster. But spice was added to the mix with Corey’s brother Martin a crucial component of the Cavan management team.

The two brothers were living just a few doors down from each other and Vinny joked about peeking around the corners to count how many nights Martin’s car was gone from the driveway.

There are some who will feel that with all these precedents, Jerome Johnston is wrong to step away from his role in Ballybay.

But he has three sons in Jerome junior, Shealan and Ryan, and six nephews with Ceilum Doherty, and Aidan, Aaron, Darryl, Eugene and Niall Branagan, involved this weekend.

Few have done as much as Johnston in laying down the foundation that has allowed the present culture of excellence in Kilcoo to flourish as it has.

In an era when we are seeing a shift away from rural clubs towards more and more urban superclubs gobbling up the major honours, what Kilcoo have achieved is truly remarkable.

Jerome Johnston has given a vast majority of his own time to creating and shaping it.

Loyalty may be an unfashionable concept now. But when you see it, you should still admire it.