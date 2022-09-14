Jamie Clarke’s Crossmaglen Rangers ‘ban’ highlights the precarious GAA v soccer juggling act

Ger Houlahan balanced his soccer and Gaelic football commitments to Armagh in the late 1980s and early ’90s

Jamie Clarke on the bench for Newry City during their recent clash with Linfield

Around the time Crossmaglen Rangers were in the annual shake-up for the All-Ireland Club title, they had a very simple philosophy towards their players pursuing other sporting endeavours.

There was no outright ban on soccer — not in a blatant sense.

But if you played soccer at the weekend, you made yourself ineligible for selection with the Crossmaglen senior football team. That simple.

When it comes to the case of Jamie Clarke being effectively ‘barred’ from playing for Crossmaglen in their Armagh Championship meeting with Silverbridge last Sunday, the club’s stance is reputed to be that there is a seven-day rule in which you cannot play other sports.

It is to avoid a situation whereby if someone plays soccer on a Saturday and is then injured at training on a Tuesday, should the GAA pay for damage caused by other sports? You can see it as draconian if you wish, but then keeping a club afloat is a constant roundabout of fundraising, begging and exhorting local businesses and lotto ticket selling. Those who do it are a club’s lifeblood.

The ruling has all the hallmarks of one that is taken by the club committee. In this way, Cross manager Stephen Kernan may have had his hands tied. Clarke travelled with the team, did the warm-up and sat among the subs last Sunday.

If he was miffed at this decision, then it would have been understandable had Clarke skipped all activities in the Athletic Grounds last Sunday. We can only admire his tenacity and maturity in taking the course he did instead.

The episode does highlight the difficulties that many have in trying to play both soccer and Gaelic Games. Forever and a day, they have been uneasy bedfellows.

Some have managed to make it work, but there was nothing long-standing and eventually something would have to give.

Ger Houlahan balanced his soccer (Sligo Rovers) and Gaelic football commitments to Armagh in the late 1980s and early ’90s with the full support of then Armagh management Jim McCorry and John Morrison.

On the pitch, he listened to markers taunting him on his lack of sporting purity, as if being labelled a ‘soccer man’ was a source of deep shame.

It wasn’t something that overly bothered him, and one incident played up to the stereotype. In a remarkable Championship game against Fermanagh in the Athletic Grounds, Houlahan produced a trademark goal blasted to the net. Straight afterwards, he ran past the endline and jumped onto the wire behind the goals to celebrate with the fans, as if he was a particularly hot-blooded Latino grabbing the winner for Boca Juniors in the closing seconds against River Plate.

The levity afforded to Houlahan wasn’t across the board. Joey Cunningham had his struggles accommodating both, while others had to choose.

Eoin Bradley devoted a good portion of the prime of his career to Irish League soccer. He made himself a hero with his physical play at both Coleraine and Glenavon and he doesn’t look like the sort that would have had any regrets in doing so. From time to time, Derry would try to reach a compromise, but it never satisfied the Oak Leafs.

John ‘Shorty’ Treanor missed out on All-Ireland medals with Down due to his moonlighting. James McCartan had to be tempted back from an enjoyable spell leading the line at Mourneview.

It’s never a simple decision for managers. They like to have a measure of control.

But do not fool yourself by thinking that the situation in Crossmaglen is uncommon. It just happens that this is a very high-profile example happening to one of the more intriguing Gaelic footballers of his generation.

I did it myself. In 2011, I brought in a guest trainer to take a session for an Under-21 team as we were preparing for a county Final. One player informed me he couldn’t go as he was playing soccer. It’s embarrassing to recall it now, but I gave the ultimatum that if he played soccer, he would be ineligible to play the county Final.

He turned up to our training instead. I’ll give myself a sliver of credit for making him captain for the Final. But given I still feel bad about it, that is probably a good indicator that I would never have the ruthless edge to be a manager.

You only have to lift any local newspaper in the months of August and September and read soccer managers continually stating that they are looking forward to GAA commitments coming to a close.

Another prominent club in Ulster recently cut two players from their team for not dropping soccer.

Joey Cunningham struggled to accommodate both GAA and soccer

There is no doubt that when it comes to soccer, the majority of Gaelic Games managers believe their sporting targets to be of far greater consequence than what can be achieved playing soccer. The blood and thunder and ultra-professional approach adopted by many squeezes and eliminates the idea of playing something for sheer fun.

Which is a massive pity, but things are not going back to the days of five laps for a warm-up, backs and forwards for an hour, and a pint or two to replenish the sweat lost.

We live in a world now when an inter-county manager in Ulster forbid one of his players in the close season from playing for his club in a different GAA code. Would he have had his way if that player was from Dunloy? Slaughtneil? O’Donovan Rossa?

Ultimately, all parties will find a way. Newry City manager Darren Mullen is switched on enough to know that he might have to concede ground here. After that, the decision is Clarke’s. All in, for all parties concerned, is deeply unsatisfactory. But it isn’t changing.