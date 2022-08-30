Like Tadgh Kennelly, Conor McKenna came, saw and conquered in fulfilling All-Ireland dream

If there is a slight difference, it is with timing. At the age of 27, Kennelly left his career as the most successful Irish import to Aussie Rules, consumed by an ambition to emulate his father Tim and brother Noel by winning an All-Ireland for Kerry.

He announced the switch in January 2009. By November of that year he had been working as a coach in north Kerry and had captured his All-Ireland. He said a prompt farewell, knowing that at 28 he had some more years to give to Aussie Rules and a potentially lucrative contract.

Like Kennelly, McKenna went to Australia as a child and had to do all his growing up in public.

But he always gave the impression of a man who was in a hurry to make an impact. After signing for Essendon Bombers in late 2014, he scored a goal with his very first kick in the AFL against Richmond in Round 22.

In making 79 appearances, he proved himself extremely durable and dependable in a short space of time. He was on his way to match the sort of appearance record that belonged to fellow respected imports, iron men such as Zach Tuohy, Kennelly, Jim Stynes and Pearce Hanley.

He also played with a kind of spirit that impressed the natives.

In July 2019, he showed something that was jaw dropping. Running with the ball at full flight against the Adelaide Crows, he shaped to kick the ball. But instead, he merely toe-tapped the ball to himself, evaded an opponent and burst into clear space.

For someone to pull off such a move showed his free spirit and any sports fan adores the type of player who colours outside the lines. McKenna’s life is one of not conforming to the expectations of others. And that makes him box-office.

But consider this. While he was away less than a year, his former Tyrone team-mates at minor level were winning an All-Ireland Under-21 title.

Little wonder he felt homesick. And while Essendon allowed him extended stays at home, he got a glimpse of what his life might be like when he was standing on the bank watching Eglish St Patrick’s play, or even fitting in a few training sessions that would have whet the appetite for some earthy sport around Mid-Ulster.

In his contributions to the media, he was refreshingly honest in saying that the AFL to him was a day’s work, and he wasn’t by any stretch a nerd about the game. He didn’t share Stynes’ out and out passion.

“I would love to come home at some stage and win an All-Ireland,” he said in 2018.

“Obviously Tadhg Kennelly is the prime example, winning a Premiership in Australia and then coming home the year after and winning a Sam Maguire with Kerry.

“It always has and always will be an ambition of mine so I will see when my contract is over whether I come home or stay another few years and hopefully I will still be young enough when I do come home.”

During Covid time, he was dragged through the mire over a positive test — further tests proved it to be a false positive — and got fed up to the point where he just wanted to come home. And so he did.

In his initial outings as a Tyrone player, he looked as if he might transform the team, especially after a performance in the National League against Mayo that showed an outstanding level of maturity in a player that was making his first appearances in county football.

In time, his influence would diminish in some ways. He wasn’t the pivot that the Tyrone attack would function around. But he would pick and choose moments that were devastating to the opposition.

A former manager of McKenna’s, Mickey Donnelly, who managed him to the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2013, made a great point.

While Australian Rules Football is packed with big athletes, the nature of the game involves players going flat out and frantic for short periods of time.

The interchange is used throughout. If a player produces a few big plays in a short space of time, he is taken off to get his heart rate down and refreshed to come back on after a period on the sidelines.

Gaelic football requires a little more patience. Substitutions play a massive part, but a limited number of replacements means that the top players also have to conserve themselves throughout a game.

In this light, it is easy to see how McKenna became a ‘moments’ player. He could drift through games in a variety of positions, but when the team needed something big, he was producing them routinely. And he fell into that habit in the year they landed Sam in 2021.

Such as his goal in the All-Ireland Semi-Final against Kerry. Such as his ability to draw the defence towards him in the Final before delivering the perfect disguised handpass at height and pace to Darren McCurry to slot home against Mayo.

But moments such as those were fleeting. McKenna returned to the humdrum and, possibly, there wasn’t enough in it for him.

It’s not like he didn’t give things a go. In February he opened a coffee house in the village of the Moy with his brother Ryan. He has a number of race horses and indulged that passion.

There are a few more years of the big crowds and the bumper pay days in AFL ahead of him, with Geelong favoured to land his signature.

Tyrone was an itch he just had to scratch. On September 11, 2021, that itch was scratched.

After that, he had achieved his goal. As Sid Waddell once said: “When Alexander of Macedonia was 33, he cried salt tears because there were no more worlds to conquer. Eric Bristow is only 27.”

And Conor McKenna is just 26.