They once passed by without much fuss, but County Finals are now events for the entire communities of clubs involved

If you have a spare moment — and who of us doesn’t? — I dare you to look up the footage of Philomena Begley putting on an impromptu concert for the victorious Galbally footballers on Monday as they celebrated their Intermediate Championship in Tyrone.

Young and old, all together giving a lusty rendition of ‘Blanket on the Ground’, with the Queen of Country herself belting along, shortly after celebrating her 80th birthday. It is, simply, joy unconfined among all generations.

As we come out of the frenzy of activity around county Finals, it’s worth recognising the enormous cultural events they have become.

Look at a local paper from 20 years ago. Chances are the front pages all favoured ‘hard news’ over sport, blithely ignoring the fact that the vast majority buy them for local sports coverage.

That’s not the case now. Take this Monday’s Tyrone Herald as the prime example. A shot of the Galbally team was the main picture, alongside other pictures and blurbs of the two county hurling Finals.

What happens on county Finals day can stick with a man for life.

RTÉ GAA correspondent Brian Carthy often tells a story against himself for the number of frees he missed in a Roscommon Senior County Final for his club, Strokestown.

Others who enjoyed bright days in the sun find it hard to leave behind what happened in those few hours when the sun shone down upon them and end up like the character Bruce Springsteen sings of in ‘Glory Days’.

A while back, a feature written about current Antrim champions Erin’s Own Cargin had a paragraph detailing the team returning home from losing county Finals. With the atmosphere around the place pretty awful to start with, some members of previously successful teams couldn’t resist bringing down their own county medals to show off to the others.

For those with anorak tendencies such as myself, the details both big and small can stand out. As an eight-year-old I can still picture the blood streaming down the face of an uncle, Vincie Corrigan, as he captained Enniskillen Gaels to the 1987 Fermanagh Championship in a 0-7 to 0-5 win over Roslea which reports suggest was every bit as thrilling as the scoreline suggests.

A couple of years later, Roslea’s Peter McGinnity stood over a penalty with his side a point down to Devenish, it being the last kick of the game. Clip it over, and it was a replay.

Instead, McGinnity went to place it in the bottom corner. He measured just wrong, the ball hitting the fence behind — and there wasn’t even time to take the kickout.

Many years later, I worked up the courage to ask McGinnity, by then my PE teacher, about the moment. It was prime clip around the lug territory for him in fairness, but he engaged with the question and explained that he felt in the event of a replay, Roslea were a tired team at that stage and would have had the legs run off them by their younger opponents.

Although even those moments jump out in the memory, it is something else to marvel at the big beasts that county Final days have become.

While a couple of decades ago there might be the occasional flag hanging out, nowadays entire communities are awash with colour.

However, the scale of the ambition can be measured in how a club approach a county Final.

On one hand, first-time finalists go into a dream-like state and can find themselves lost in the wonder of it all. Some around the team bubble can find themselves uncomfortable with the fuss, but their desires run in direct conflict with the job of a club committee, which is to use the event as a recruiting drive and encourage as much buy-in to the club as possible.

Which is why the cottage industry around a county Final gets into full swing.

The local primary school will have ‘colour days’, where pupils are encouraged to wear the kit of their local heroes.

Then, there is the coffee morning, or big breakfast. Essentially a fundraiser for the club, it is a wonderful recently-devised creation that brings everyone into a local hall or clubhouse to sit together and break bread, either some time before or even on the day of the Final.

Such occasions are the most manifestation of community coming together. Last Sunday, the local club Aghaloo O’Neill’s held a coffee morning. More than that, it was like a mini-booster with the children getting stocked up on merchandise including flags, bunting and having their faces painted in club colours.

We have to give former GAA President Sean Kelly a huge amount of credit. Two decades ago, nobody worried or gave a thought to which club would win an Intermediate or Junior title beyond the club themselves. A night’s partying and that, by and large, was that.

Opening up those levels to having provincial and All-Ireland Championships elevates every single club to unexplored heights. It gives every single club in the country a crazy journey which they can aspire to.

And even for those that had been there and done it, a chance to once again send a few flares up in the sky. Few that watched Eoin Bradley play Gaelic football in his prime could forget his abilities.

Even at his age now, he led the way in the Intermediate ranks, scoring 3-25 across the Championship as they edged Drumsurn in a nail-biting Final.

We know all of this because of social media. There’s a lot of moaning about it around the place, and not without good reason as too many young people are entirely absorbed by what happens online to remember that real life is taking place.

But as a means of discovering what is going on in the world, it is transformative. You only have to look at the fun the likes of Conor Glass of Glen is posting and not be tickled.

And in some areas, one of the great traditions of the post-Final Monday is still observed, in that the losing side will travel over to the victors to spend some time in their company.

There’s enough joy to go around for everyone in the best time of the year for clubs.