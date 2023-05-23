Coming to Ireland: Steelers and Jaguars make dream of an NFL game being played here closer to reality

Roy Robertson-Harris #95 and Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars run out onto the field during last year's Wembley Stadium clash with the Denver Broncos. The Jags have played nine games in London in the past.

Ireland has gone one step closer to hosting an NFL game as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars became the first teams to be awarded marketing rights on the island.

American football’s expansion into Europe has seen the NFL schedule its largest European game schedule for the upcoming season, with London hosting three games and Frankfurt hosting two.

And as Dublin has become the de facto European home of college football, with the Aviva hosting the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, many wondered whether a stadium in Ireland would ever host an NFL game.

With today’s announcement, however, it seems that Ireland is in the NFL’s plans. While last year’s international market announcement gave teams access to the UK, Spain and Germany, this year’s global plan has put Ireland in the frame for greater access to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have been awarded international marketing rights in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to complement their rights in Mexico, which they received last year,” an NFL statement said.

“Also granted rights in the Republic of Ireland are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will expand their international rights beyond the UK for the first time.”

Steelers president Art Rooney II, who is the son of former United States Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney, a previous Steelers Chairperson, was excited to expand the team’s connection with Ireland.

“We are excited to have been granted the rights to engage more deeply with our fans in Ireland," Rooney said. "My family has deep roots throughout Ireland and being able to connect with our fans across the Island is something special to our organisation.

"My father did so much in Ireland during his lifetime, first as one of the founders of the Ireland Funds, then as Ambassador. We look forward to growing our fan base and the love of American football in the years to come."

The Steelers have some history in Ireland, having played a game against the Chicago Bears in Croke Park in a pre-season game in 1997. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are looking to expand their European foothold after effectively making London a second home.

“Since we arrived in London in 2013, we have made great strides in growing the Jaguars fan community outside of the United States with a committed and loyal supporter base already established across the country," said Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars owner, who also owns Premier League outfit Fulham FC.

"I am delighted to be able to announce that we are expanding our marketing rights into the Republic of Ireland, which not only underpins our long-term commitment to the UK but presents us with the opportunity to amplify our trajectory of growth internationally.

"The Republic is famous for its love of American Football, therefore appealing to new Jaguars fans through meaningful fan engagement and bespoke initiatives that will contribute to communities in the Republic, will truly reflect the Jaguars' position as an international NFL team."

Launched in January 2022, the IHMA (International Home Marketing Agreement) initiative grants NFL clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialisation as part of a long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth around the world.