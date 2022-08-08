Commonwealth Games: Kate O’Connor welcomed home after round of applause on flight for silver medal heroics

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 8th August 2022 Kate O’Connor, Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist in the Heptathlon, arrives back in Belfast. Photography Be Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Kate O’Connor, Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist in the Heptathlon, arrives back in Belfast and is met by her father Michael O’Connor. Photography Be Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Team Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor has returned home with a round of applause from fellow flight passengers, congratulating her silver medal glory from this year’s Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old claimed silver in last Wednesday’s Women’s Heptathlon, becoming one of seven local athletes to secure second spot on the podium in the Birmingham games.

The heptathlete was greeted by her father Michael O’Connor on Monday afternoon at George Best City Airport.

O’Connor's outstanding performance is the best of her young career thus far, improving on her eighth-placed finish in 2018’s Games.

The Newry native had started the day in second after personal bests in the opening 100m hurdles and 200m on day one, but slipped outside the podium places following a disappointing fifth-place long jump performance in the morning.

However, she dominated the javelin throw – her strongest event – which should be no surprise to the current Irish record holder.

With a throw of 51.14m, was 6.81m further than England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who went on to claim gold in the entire event.

The javelin throw moved the Co Down sportswoman back into second place in the overall standings, and a fourth-placed finish in the final event, the 800 metres, was enough to get the job done.

Elsewhere in the games, Northern Ireland accumulated a record-breaking seven gold medals – five of which came from boxers.

Fighters Aidan and Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst, Jude Gallagher and Dylan Eagleson joined swimmer Bethany Firth and the Men’s Fours lawn bowls team as the Northern Irish athletes to claim the ultimate prizes.

The nation has now surpassed their previous record of five gold medals at Victoria in Canada, 1994.