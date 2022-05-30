Commonwealth Games NI staying in contact with banned athletes as board meeting convened for Wednesday

(Left to right) Eamon Montgomery, Rhys McClenaghan and Ewan McAteer, who have all been banned from competing at the Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland say they are remaining in regular contact with the three gymnasts who have been banned from competing at July’s event in Birmingham.

Last week, gymnasts Ewan McAteer, Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery were left stunned when the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced they could not compete at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

The reasoning given was that the trio had all competed for Ireland in other events, thereby making them ineligible to represent Northern Ireland, despite McAteer and McClenaghan both doing so on the Gold Coast in 2018, with the latter picking up a gold medal on the pommel horse.

The FIG’s decision was met with anger and outcry, with sporting figures such as Ciara Mageean and Lady Mary Peters urging for it to be overturned, along with former Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

However, the FIG doubled down on their stance, claiming that the athletes would have to renounce their Irish licenses – thereby making them ineligible to represent Ireland – in order to compete for Northern Ireland at the upcoming Games.

In a statement made to the Belfast Telegraph, Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland said they are constantly communicating with the trio and are “optimistic” the situation will change.

"Our Board meets on Wednesday evening and in the meantime we remain in regular contact with the athletes and their coaches,” Commonwealth Games NI told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We continue to remain optimistic that the FIG and the CGF will come to an agreement that allows Northern Ireland gymnasts to compete at Birmingham 2022.”