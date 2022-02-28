Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland’s first competitors confirmed as 10-strong lawn bowls squad tipped for top medal potential

Courtney Meneely is one of a whole team of five ladies set to make their Commonwealth Games debut.

The first Northern Irish competitors have been named ahead of this summer’s Commonwealth Games as a 10-strong lawn bowls squad will go to Birmingham with high hopes.

That’s according to High performance coach Neil Booth, who won a gold, two silvers and a bronze medal during his own playing career.

The big names in this year’s men’s squad are the likes of Martin McHugh and Ian McClure, who both won golds alongside Booth in the fours at the 1998 games in Kuala Lumpur. This year’s will be McHugh’s seventh Commonwealth Games while McClure will be competing at his sixth.

Completing the men’s squad are Gary Kelly at his third Games and both Sam Barkley and Adam McKeown on their Commonwealth debuts.

All five players in the ladies squad will be experiencing the Commonwealth Games for the first time: Shauna O’Neill, Megan Devlin, Ashleigh Rainey, Courtney Meneely, Chloe Wilson.

Booth explained the decision behind a full change in the ladies’ roster.

“One of the things we wanted to do was change the age profile of the ladies team, a lot of the top countries in the world the average age of the ladies in in their 20s but they just don’t pick young players for the sake of it they have to be good enough and these five have proved they are good enough over the last number of years,” he said.

“I’m delighted with the squad we have in the Ladies side, I’m delighted with the age profile and looking forward to working with them.”

“Marty, Ian and myself in 98 won a gold medal and the two old stalwarts are still hanging around and playing as well as ever.

“It is a really good foundation to have two players like that in a 10-player squad, we are going to lean on their experience a lot and certainly the girls will lean on the experience that Marty and Ian have and we’re hopefully that they can inspire the others to success.”

And Booth is even content to talk up the prospects of that combination as they bid to add to Northern Ireland’s all-time bowls medal haul of 20.

He added: “I’m not a great one for giving predictions but we will have the best squad that has ever gone to the Commonwealth Games as far as strength and conditioning is concerned, physiological resilience, all sides of the game on and off the green well be as well prepared as we ever can be and after that it is down to a bit of luck and things going our way but I’d be very hopeful.”

With the Games being hosted in Birmingham, Booth also explained that the local advantage could be a significant boost to all of the Home Nations.

“There is a different split between northern and southern hemisphere in bowls, they play on a weed down in Australia and the bowls do act slightly differently and it is definitely an advantage for us having a home games,” he said.

“The Australians and New Zealanders are professional outfits they will doctor their greens down there to suit northern hemisphere conditions to come fully prepared so we are under no illusions that it is still going to be difficult but it is certainly a little bit more in our comfort zone.”

Team NI Lawn Bowls Squad for Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022

Ladies Singles: Shauna O’Neill

Ladies Pairs: Megan Devlin, Shauna O’Neill

Ladies Triples: Ashleigh Rainey, Courtney Meneely, Chloe Wilson

Ladies Fours: Megan Devlin, Ashleigh Rainey, Courtney Meneely, Chloe Wilson

Men’s Singles: Gary Kelly

Men’s Pairs: Sam Barkley, Martin McHugh

Men’s Triples: Adam McKeown, Gary Kelly, Ian McClure

Men’s Fours: Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure, Martin McHugh