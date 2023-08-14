Complacency is not an option for Bangor in Senior Cup Final against Limavady

Bangor’s Robert Hastings warns that Limavady will be full of heart in the Senior Cup Final

Bangor's Robert Hastings insists his team will be taking nothing for granted when they face Limavady in the IBA Connected Health Senior Cup Final at the end of the month.

On paper, it appears to be a mismatch – the Cup aristocrats against the tournament minnows. The Seasiders have lifted the trophy on 11 previous occasions, while it will be Provincial team Limavady’s first appearance in the decider.

Both booked their spots in the showcase occasion – the Final will be staged on August 26 – with impressive victories at the weekend. Bangor edged home by six shots against PGL side Old Bleach at Ward Park, while Limavady snuffed out the challenge of their League rivals Ballymoney at Killane Road, winning 89-67.

Hastings, who has seven winners’ medals to his name, insists Limavady are in the showpiece on merit and will put up a fight.

“Limavady have done things right in terms of rebuilding,” he declares.

“They have some of the best young players in the country in their team.

“A number of them are in the Ireland Under-25 team, so we know it will be a big test for us. It’s a Final, a one-off game, so anything can happen.

“But if we produce the type of performance we turned in against Old Bleach, we’ll be happy. They are a top side with good players, so we knew we had to be on it to win the game.”

It was the rink skipped by Matthew Crawford who tilted the tie in favour of the hosts. They roared to a 28-7 success over Neil Mulholland’s combination.

Keith Taylor and Gary Scott also recorded victories, although they were much tighter affairs against Marty McHugh (18-16) and Robert Kirkwood (18-17).

Stephen Kirkwood recorded Old Bleach’s only win, beating Mark Shannon 27-9.

Meanwhile, Limavady can complete a most successful 48 hours when they again face Ballymoney at home tonight, knowing victory will earn them the Provincial Premier League title for the second year on the bounce.

Results

Irish Bowling Association Connected Health Senior Cup Semi-Finals: Bangor 73 Old Bleach 67, Limavady 89 Ballymoney 67

IBA Intermediate Cup Semi-Finals: Limavady B 79 Pickie 72, Ulster Transport 82 Dunbarton B 79

IBA Junior Cup Semi-Finals: Antrim Lawn 43 Newcastle 82, Balmoral 85 Ballymena B 55

NIPGL Haffey Sports Grounds Division One: Belmont B 82 (2) Belmont 84 (5), Mossley 70 (2) Larne 73 (5)

NIBA Stairlift Solutions Division One: Donaghadee 70 (1) Carrickfergus 83 (0), Lurgan 64 (1) Sydenham 77 (6), Lisnagarvey 76 (1) Curran 87 (6)

NIPBA Premier League: Cookstown 95 (6) Dunluce 71 (1), Portrush 127 (7) Letterkenny 63 (0)