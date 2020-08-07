Cormac Sharvin leads English Championship after classy opening round on European Tour

Northern Ireland’s Cormac Sharvin holds a one-shot lead at the English Championship on the European Tour after a sensational eight-under-par opening round at Hanbury Manor.

The Ardglass ace was out in the final group of the day and, having seen the mark set by six other players at seven-under before him, proceeded to go on a birdie bonanza to claim the outright lead after day one.

In total, Sharvin rolled in 10 birdies which, along with two bogeys, saw him card a 63 — his best round on the European Tour to date.

“It was a nice round, played really well. Didn’t do too much wrong. Put it on the fairway, hit a lot of good shots and holed a few putts as well and it all added up to 63,” said Sharvin, who earned his card this year after impressing on last year’s Challenge Tour.

“Pretty happy to start well. A long way to go but it’s always nice to shoot a good score on the first day and not put yourself out of it.”

Belgium’s Thomas Detry heads the six-strong chasing pack one shot back of Sharvin at seven-under alongside Min Woo Lee, Scott Vincent, Jason Scrivener, Laurie Canter and David Howell.

Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell, meanwhile, faces a battle to make the cut after a one-over-par opening round.

Elsewhere, at the Marathon Classic on the LPGA Tour, Galgorm Castle touring professional Stephanie Meadow continued her solid return from lockdown with a two-under-par 69 in Ohio.

The Jordanstown ace mixed three birdies with a single bogey to sit five shots off the early lead held by Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko at Highland Meadows GC.