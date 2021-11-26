Coronavirus: The NI sports stars facing scramble to get home after countries added to travel red list

Some of Northern Ireland’s sporting stars are facing races against time to get home before the UK government’s enhanced restrictions on travellers arriving from South Africa come into place on Sunday morning.

From 4am on Sunday, any travellers arriving back into the UK will have to isolate for 10 days due to the discovery of the new B.1.1.529 variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Scientists have warned that this variant could be the most dangerous that has been discovered so far, with fears that it could be more transmissible than the Delta variant and has the potential to evade immunity.

In South Africa, golfers Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin have withdrawn from the DP World Tour’s Joburg Open, while Amy and Cara Murray are both part of the Ireland Women’s cricket squad playing World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Fivemiletown rugby player Chris Farrell is part of the Munster Rugby squad trying to leave South Africa having originally been due to play two games over the next two weekends there.

For Caldwell and Sharvin, this was due to be the first of three events in South Africa to start the new DP World Tour season, but those plans have had to be shelved and both are trying to get home as quickly as possible.

In total, 16 British or Irish based players – including Ireland’s Paul Dunne and Niall Kearney – have withdrawn from the tournament and it is expected several more will follow suit in a desperate race to get home before the harsher restrictions are introduced.

Caldwell had been level-par with two holes of his first round still to play after poor weather suspended play, which left him six shots back of early leaders Angel Hidalgo and Thriston Lawrence, while Sharvin was seven-over and fighting to make the cut.

Meanwhile, the Ireland Women’s cricket team in Zimbabwe – which is also among the six countries listed in the UK government’s restrictions – are believed to be staying in Harare for the time being.

Their decision appears to be based around the fact that the Irish government have not yet enforced the same restrictions as Westminster, with the team flying in and out of Dublin, however any change in restrictions from south of the border could change their decision.

Ireland have all but qualified for the Super Sixes stage of their World Cup qualifiers and, while they would be outside bets to finish in the top-three and qualify, they could secure a three-year World Championship exemption by finishing in the top-five.

Elsewhere, Munster Rugby are set to return to Ireland just a couple of days into what was supposed to be a two-week, two-game trip to South Africa in the United Rugby Championship.

The southern province were due to play the Bulls and Lions over the next two weekends, but those games look set to be cancelled and the team will fly home as soon as possible, as will Welsh sides the Scarlets and Cardiff Blues, who are also in South Africa.

While Munster, like the cricketers, would fly back into Dublin, their situation is made more complicated as they are scheduled to play two Champions Cup games the two weeks after returning, which would be in significant doubt if the travel situation worsened.

Given how much the provinces tend to bring in from gate receipts for high-profile European games, it make sense that Munster would want to prioritise their Champions Cup fixtures over their league duties in South Africa, which will could yet be rescheduled anyway.