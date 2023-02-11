Cost of living crisis hitting our American Football sides: Craigavon Cowboys

This season, for businesses to put out a 30-second advertisement during half-time at the Super Bowl, it’ll cost you just $7m (£5.8m). What a bargain, eh?

But it says a lot about how many eyes are on one of the biggest annual sporting events that companies are clamouring to get that vital air time. Even other sports teams are getting in on it, with baseball team the New York Mets buying up one of those precious 30-second slots.

That reflects the vast sums of money on show at the Super Bowl before we even talk about the players on the pitch. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earns, on average, $45m (£37m) a year. For the Philadelphia Eagles, cornerback Darius Slay commands just over a $26m (£21.5m) pay packet per year.

Money is in no short supply in the NFL, but that doesn’t extend to all levels of gridiron football. Just ask the Craigavon Cowboys.

While the NFL season draws to a close in the early hours of Monday morning, the Cowboys are one of eight Northern Irish teams preparing for their new campaign. The Co Armagh side get their quest under way on March 26 and, unlike the Chiefs or Eagles, they don’t have the luxury of millions of dollars to hand out to their players.

As is, they are finding that the cost of living crisis has forced them to be creative with the finances they do have. With the price of renting pitches to play and practice on, buses for travel and equipment going up, resources have had to be wisely allocated this season.

Offensive lineman Scott Buchanan explained: “We’re just gearing up for the season and getting the fees in order.

“The big thing for us is the bus prices have gone up, the cost of living crisis has had its effect. Originally we had planned this year to do some fundraising for helmets, but we’ve had to reallocate that budget to keep the fees down for the players.

“We would have had to raise our fees by £50 if we didn’t reallocate because that is the nature of the sport, unfortunately. Our pitch rental hasn’t gone up that much but you do notice the expenses going up a little.

“We’re making it as financially viable for our players and volunteers as possible by applying for grants and keeping the running costs as low as possible.”

The biggest concern is the price of equipment, with helmets and specially crafted pads costing somewhere in the region of £600 per set. To make matters worse, under health and safety guidelines they must be replaced every 10 years, making it a necessary expenditure.

“We want the sport to grow and succeed. We’re hoping there’ll be more funding coming towards getting new equipment, which you always need,” continued Buchanan.

The Cowboys have been helped by sports finance company Sported, but the hope is they can find more financial aid to help them, with Buchanan adding that they are open to local businesses coming forward and sponsoring games or jerseys.

As well as being primarily a sporting organisation, the Cowboys also help out in the Craigavon community, donating toys to sick children in hospital over Christmas as well as hosting an annual Marie Curie Cup to raise funds for the charity.

But tomorrow they will focus on raising some much-needed funds for themselves through their Super Bowl party at Shamrock Park in Portadown, and Buchanan is excited to get a chance to come together with his fellow community and aid the club.

“The sport is a release for our players and volunteers, but it’s more than a physical release, it’s also an emotional and mental release to get out and socialise,” he smiled.