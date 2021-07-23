Covid won’t stand in way of my Olympics dream, vows Ciara Mageean

Ciara Mageean will spearhead a strong squad of Northern Ireland runners competing in the Olympics — and the middle distance ace has refused to let Covid hamper her dreams of Games glory.

Mageean will compete in the 1,500m, while Leon Reid will attempt to put a troubled build-up behind him — on bail after pleading not guilty to drugs and firearms charges in Bristol on June 2 — in the 200m.

Eilish Flanagan goes in the 3,000m steeplechase, while three Belfast men — Stephen Scullion, Kevin Seaward and Paul Pollock — will contest the marathon on August 8. Scullion recently reversed his decision to pull out of the Games due to mental health issues.

This could be the time when Mageean fulfils the undoubted potential she has shown over the years — and the 29-year-old from Portaferry has vowed not to let fears about the pandemic hinder her progress in an event put back 12 months due to Covid.

“I try to keep optimistic. For me personally, I feel it was an extra year to get fitter, faster and stronger,” she said.

“Rio had its challenges as well with the Zika virus and the worries around that. Every major championship or Olympic Games has some worry around it so we just adapt and we overcome like everybody out there in these times,” she said.

“I personally work with a sports psychologist regularly to keep the top two inches of my body tuned and be prepared and ready. It’s important to chat to people to help you overcome the challenges that you’ve faced.

“I chat to her about feeling nervous going into the Games and dealing with that pressure of the biggest race of my life and it’s something I certainly have to prepare for.”

North Belfast man Seaward competed in Rio but feels he brings much more experience to the table in Tokyo five years down the line.

“Rio was a fantastic experience but I’m really looking forward to giving it a real go in Tokyo,” he said.

Banbridge man Russell White goes in the triathlon.