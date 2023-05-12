Aaron Heywood urges Fox Lodge to back themselves in Bonds Glen test

​Captain Aaron Heywood admits Fox Lodge’s opening Sportsbub Senior Cup defence is a banana skin, but he is backing the team to be in the quarter-final draw.

Heywood was the first Foxes skipper to lift the prestigious trophy and would love to get his hands on it again, but he is looking no further than tomorrow’s game away to Bonds Glen, who beat them in the league last year.

“It’s a banana skin but we have to back ourselves, particularly after the success we had last year,” he says. “We are going in as favourites but it’s definitely not an easy game. Credit to Bonds Glen, they have put a good side together and beat us very well there last year.

“Our batting and bowling never clicked together that day but if we put in a performance like we did last week, we can give a good account of ourselves.”

Last Saturday they beat Brigade in the Premiership, a week after losing to St Johnston as the Foxes’ inconsistency reared its head again. But Heywood said there were reasons for the two different performances.

“It was a tale of two tosses,” he explained. “I lost it against St Johnston but it was a tricky wicket and I said to the boys ‘don’t read too much into it’ and last week I won the toss and we were back to winning ways.”

Gayan Maneeshan, their new Sri Lankan professional, hit an undefeated 78 in the victory over Brigade and “looked first-class” according to his skipper and with Johnny ‘Bap’ Robinson, Brian Allen and vice captain Jason Milligan in the team, there is no shortage of experience, plus the “destructive” TJ Nicholl at the top of the order, while opening bowler Adam Walker has just been called into the Emerging Warriors squad.

The Senior Cup is the only 50-over competition in the North West and Heywood admits it is his favourite format so his final message to his players tomorrow will be “be patient, bat out the overs and we won’t be far away”.

Elsewhere, it’s Letterkenny’s big day as they make their Senior Cup debut with a home match against the league champions and last year’s beaten cup finalists, Newbuildings.

The League One team accepted the North West’s invitation to be the 16th team in the competition but they haven’t even a ground to call their own so it will be Drummond who will host tomorrow’s first round tie and the possibility of one of the Cup’s biggest-ever shocks.

Sportshub Senior Cup (11am): Ballyspallen v Brigade, Bonds Glen v Fox Lodge, Bready v Strabane, Coleraine v Glendermott, Donemana v Burndennett, Eglinton v St Johnston, Killyclooney v Ardmore, Letterkenny v Newbuildings (Drummond).