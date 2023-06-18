All Strabane can do is control our performance in Schools’ Cup Final against RBAI, says Niall McDonnell

Niall McDonnell admits he is a Liverpool fan but it will be Pep Guardiola’s mantra the head of cricket at Strabane Academy will be preaching to his players when they take on RBAI in Monday’s Schools’ Cup Final at Wallace Park (11.30am).

“I believe in Pep’s philosophy that we can’t control the result, all we can control is our performance, and if the boys give everything and execute to the best of their ability there will be no prouder person than me regardless of the result," he says.

”But we are not going up there to make up the numbers. They have belief in themselves, they are going to enjoy the occasion and stick together.”

The school, playing its first Final since the town’s Grammar and High Schools merged in 2011, has a proud cricketing heritage and can cite at least 16 Ireland internationals, from Decker Curry to William Porterfield and Boyd Rankin as past pupils.

The class of 2023 may still have to prove themselves but skipper Cody Mehaffey is a regular with Premiership leaders Killyclooney, and Adam Britton, who top scored with 64 in the Semi-Final against Belfast Royal Academy, is a nephew of Brigade skipper Andy, while wicket-keeper Bruce McCrea, who plays football to intermediate standard, is, according to McDonnell, the heartbeat of the team.

While Strabane will rely on the impetuousness of youth – there is unlikely to be one sixth-former in action – RBAI have a much more experienced line-up and enjoying good seasons not only with the school but also at Premier League level, with Tom Crothers (North Down) and Adam Leckey and James West (both Civil Service North) the school’s powerful middle-order.

Captain Rory Ellerby can call on no fewer than eight bowlers, with Leckey and West also sharing seven wickets in their last four victory at Campbell College, and in Frazer Cunningham they have the fastest bowler in schools cricket.

Darren O’Neill, master in charge of cricket, admits they will start as favourites but the teams have not played each other in recent years so “Strabane are an unknown quantity”.

But it was first blood to the Academy last week – Strabane beat RBAI in the Under-12 Final!

RBAI: Rory Ellerby (capt), Josh Eagleson, Tom Crothers, Adam Leckey, James West, George Craigan, George Palmer, Lorcan Donnelly, Ben Gray, Alistair Watt, Frazer Cunningham. 12th man: Luka Bates

Strabane Academy: Cody Matthews, (capt), Ryan McAuley, Aaron Cooke, Adam Britton, Bruce McCrea, Jonathan Orr, Jamie Mutch, Kyle Armstrong, Aaron Brace, Jacob Black, Raghav Chibber, Alfie Browne, Billy Robinson.