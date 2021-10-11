Amy Hunter makes history as Belfast teen becomes youngest to hit century in ODI clash

Amy Hunter celebrated her 16th birthday in perfect fashion by becoming the youngest ever player to hit an ODI century for Ireland in their game against Zimbabwe.

Hunter struck 121 from 127 balls in her innings in Harare as Ireland set the hosts 313 to win in the final game of their series.

The Belfast schoolgirl hit the boundary eight times in her record-breaking innings, which beat India’s Mithali Raj’s previous record of 16 years and 205 days in June 1999, ironically set against Ireland.

"It feels really good. It's a bit surreal at the moment, I'm not sure what to think!" laughed Hunter.

"When I was coming up to my 50 I just get by and get there, and then once it came to my 100 I didn't know what to do, whether to take the helmet or keep it on! It's just unbelievable.

"I probably felt more nervous coming up to the 50. I didn't do so well in the first three games so I was delighted to be out there and get that first four away. From there it flew, it felt like it went a lot quicker from 50 to 100 than from 0 to 50.

"Del's (captain Laura Delany) so supportive of me, she always tells me to back myself and back my skills, so it was unbelievable to celebrate with her."

Hunter contributed to partnerships of 143 and 140 with Delany and Gaby Lewis respectively, who finished with 68 and 78 runs in their personal tallies, as Ireland set a strong total as they try to clinch the series.

The tourists lead the four-game set 2-1 and will be confident of wrapping up the win after Hunter’s historic outing.