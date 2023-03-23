Andrew Balbirnie admits Ireland were found out against Bangladesh

Captain Andrew Balbirnie admitted the batting group has not been good enough this week as Ireland crashed to their first ever 10 wickets defeat in a one-day international.

After surprisingly deciding to bat first against Bangladesh in Sylhet, Ireland were bowled out for 101 in just 28.1 overs — three less than they batted in the first game last Saturday — and their hosts knocked off the runs with almost 37 overs to spare to complete a clean sweep of the three-match series.

“We came here with hopes of playing good cricket and competing but we haven’t,” said Balbirnie.

“When you come up against good attacks, if you are not at your best you are going to be found out.

“And it’s shame because we have been playing well in this format, but that’s cricket, and we have to find a way to be better when they come to Chelmsford (for the three World Cup Super League games).”

Andrew Balbirnie acknowledged Ireland were off colour in Sylhet — © AFP via Getty Images

The only highlight of Ireland’s sixth lowest ODI total was a 41 runs partnership between Curtis Campher (36) and Lorcan Tucker (28); the only two batters to reach double figures.

With Mark Adair hit for 29 in his three overs and Matthew Humphreys getting another four overs of valuable experience under his belt, Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das were untroubled in claiming Bangladesh’s first 10 wickets win in an ODI.

CIYMS, meanwhile, made it six wins out of six to top the round-robin group at the European (T10) Championships in La Manga yesterday, beating Farmers of Jersey by 12 runs.

Jason van der Merwe continued his marvellous tournament with 70 from 30 balls in CI’s 145 for three and Carson McCullough then took three wickets in the last over to finish with four wickets for four runs.