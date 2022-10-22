Andrew Balbirnie full of pride and praise as Ireland reach the Super 12s at World Cup and set up glamour game with England

Ireland’s Paul Stirling (right) and Lorcan Tucker (left) walk off the field after their victory

Ireland have a glamour game against England at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, their reward for making the Super 12 stage of this year’s tournament.

It is a stark contrast to this time last year when Ireland had just lost to Namibia but, showing how much they have improved in the shortest format, Andrew Balbirnie’s side have five extra games in Australia this year.

The captain summed up their crushing nine-wicket victory over two-time World Cup champions West Indies in Hobart yesterday as the “most complete all-round Ireland performance” in a T20 international as they clinched their place in Group One of the Super 12s alongside hosts Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

“We set the tone with the ball and managed to restrict West Indies to a below-average total on a really good wicket and then got the start we needed to dent the total,” said Balbirnie.

“There’s a lot of emotion about after a long 12 months trying to play this game and to produce these two performances against Scotland and now West Indies when it really counts means I’m proud as a senior player and captain of everyone who has gone about it.”

The players have no time to bask in their progress because they play their first Super 12 game tomorrow (5am BST) against Sri Lanka before travelling to Melbourne to face England and then, on Friday, Afghanistan, who they defeated 3-2 in a series at Stormont this summer.

The other plum game is against Australia in Brisbane on October 31 while New Zealand, another familiar opponent this year, complete their campaign on November 4 in Adelaide.

Gareth Delany, Ireland’s first choice slow bowler this year, was the key figure yesterday in West Indies’ 146 for five, finishing with career-best T20I figures of three for 16, and Paul Stirling and Balbirnie then gave Ireland the perfect start, getting halfway to their total by the start of the eighth over in a superb opening partnership before the captain cut slow left-armer Akeal Hosein to backward point.

However, Lorcan Tucker, confidence personified from the start, took over and actually outscored Stirling in the unbroken stand of 77 which won the match with 15 balls to spare.

“The way Lorcan has batted since being promoted to No.3 has given us such stability but also such flair the way he plays and Stirlo could just tap it around when we got it down to a run a ball,” said Balbirnie.

Stirling still top scored with 66 not out from 48 balls, his first half century in T20 cricket for eight months and 22 innings, but Balbirnie never had any doubt that Ireland’s best batsman would come good.

“Paul Stirling is such a classy player and person and will be a key member of this team for a long time and has been for a long time. He is such a huge big-game player and he proved it today, to get a not out in the chase he was the man to do it,” added his skipper, who admitted he was “gutted” to give his wicket away.

“It gave them a little sniff on a wicket which didn’t offer much but I was fully confident at that stage we would get over the line with the batters we have.

“There is so much power, composure and talent in that middle order now and we have batters in form going into the business end of the tournament and that’s when you want to hit your straps.”

As for the bowlers, who bowled 47 ‘dot’ balls and had only three double-figure overs before the last three, which went for 34, Balbirnie knows he can now rely on them to produce the goods.

“Gareth has shown this in the last few months when bowling against good teams on good wickets and will naturally take the plaudits, but all the bowlers were on point,” said Balbirnie.

With Simi Singh also taking a wicket with his second ball, the spinners bowled six overs for figures of four for 27 and the three main pacemen, Josh Little, Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy, kept the big-hitting batsmen to a respectable seven and a half runs an over from their combined 12.

McCarthy, bouncing back from his mauling against the Scots on Monday, was helped by taking a wicket with his fourth ball and Adair only ruined his figures by bowling three wides in his third over in another impressive four-over spell.

Josh Little remains Balbirnie’s go-to bowler and although the left-arm bowler went wicketless for just the second time in his last 18 T20Is, he conceded only three boundaries as the bowlers’ accuracy set up the ultimately straightforward victory chase.

For every winner there is a loser and facing up at the post-match press conference for West Indies was head coach Phil Simmons, who spent eight glorious years with Ireland, qualifying for six World Cups.

Asked if there was any consolation in going out of the tournament to Ireland, he simply said: “There is no consolation in losing.”

And he of all people wasn’t surprised that Stirling came good on the day it mattered.

Having been coach for Stirling’s first 153 Ireland matches, Simmons said: “Stirling is an international cricketer and at some point in the tournament he was going to do what he did today, so it wasn’t a surprise.

“We prepared for things but we didn’t do what we prepared to do against him today and he batted well.”

With five games in the next 13 days, Ireland will be hoping for plenty more individual performances — and not just from Stirling — as their World Cup journey continues.

Ireland’s Super 12 fixtures (BST and GMT): Tomorrow (5am) v Sri Lanka (Hobart), Wednesday (5am) v England (Melbourne), Friday (5am) v Afghanistan (Melbourne), October 31 (8am) v Australia (Brisbane), November 4 (4am) v New Zealand.