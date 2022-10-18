Andrew Balbirnie promises ‘aggressive’ response as Ireland aim to bounce back from Zimbabwe defeat at T20 World Cup

Andrew Balbirnie insists that Ireland will continue to play aggressive cricket in the remaining two first round games at the T20 World Cup, despite it failing to come off as they lost their opener to Zimbabwe in Hobart.

Ireland return to the Bellerive Oval for a must-win 5am BST showdown with Scotland tomorrow and Balbirnie believes the 39-hour turnaround can be beneficial.

“We are going to have to play aggressive cricket for the next two games, we are chasing the group. But the beauty, I suppose, is that we won the first game last year and didn’t get through, so hopefully we can flip that this year and go through," he said.

“It’s disappointing, we had high hopes of having a really good week and the way the tournament works, you don’t have much time to dwell on what happens. It’s almost the day before the next game, so you have to put your best foot forward and get on with it.”

Although Zimbabwe totalled 174 for seven — after being 41 for three at the end of the powerplay — Balbirnie said it was only a par total and he was “comfortable” chasing it but, less than four overs into the reply, the Ireland top order had been “blown away”, reduced to 22 for four.

“I thought the later guys tried to put some impetus into the innings, but we just weren’t able to recover from that and the early wickets were the sucker blow,” he admitted.

One innings ultimately made the difference — as so often happens in T20 cricket — and it was played by Sikander Raza.

The Zimbabwean came into the game in superlative form and Ireland could not contain him. He entered at the fall of the third wicket and only surrendered his wicket to the last ball of the innings, bowled by Mark Adair going for his sixth six to go with five other boundaries. He made 82 from just 48 balls; the next highest score in the match was Curtis Campher’s 27.

That was Adair’s second wicket, although it should have come 18 overs earlier in his first but Campher put down Wesley Madhevere on five, which also added four onto his expensive figures. Josh Little and Simi Singh were the other wicket-takers but, not for the first time, Barry McCarthy was the most economical.

Ireland have not been able to rely on star batsman Paul Stirling to play a match-winning innings recently and he failed to survive his second ball, playing on to Richard Ngarava. However, it went from bad to worse as Lorcan Tucker missed an audacious sweep shot in the third over and when 6ft 6ins Blessing Muzaarabani came on, he found the edge of both Harry Tector and Balbirnie’s bats and former Lisburn professional Craig Ervine held the catches at slip.

George Dockrell, Ireland’s most reliable batsman last summer, attempted to lead the counter-charge with back to back fours off Luke Jongwe but he missed Raza’s second ball and another major innings was cut off in its prime.

Gareth Delany finally hit the first six of the innings in the 12th over but he lost Campher in the next over, the second batsman bowled behind his legs, and the quick-one two of Delany and Simi Singh ended any hope of a late Ireland revival.

With the pressure off, McCarthy helped hit two big sixes in a last wicket stand of 22 which helped the run-rate and could yet be vital in determining qualification — but first, Ireland must beat Scotland.