Arlene Kelly leads the way in Ireland’s clean sweep of Netherlands victories

Cricket

Ireland were grateful for a series of dropped catches before they could complete a clean sweep of victories over the Netherlands at VRA Amsterdam.

Rebecca Stokell was named player of the match for her 33 not out, which saw the team to a six wickets victory with five balls to spare, but she was dropped off successive balls on six and again to a straightforward chance in the deep on 22 when Ireland would still have needed 19 off 15 balls. She didn’t give the Dutch another opportunity.

This was certainly not the most convincing performance of the week but, as skipper Laura Delany explained, it was the last match of a long summer.

“I’m really proud how we have come out here this week, after a long summer, and to play with such confidence,” she said. “Rebecca stepped up today and Arlene Kelly took five wickets in the first match so it has been a real team effort.”

Kelly also took two wickets in the last over yesterday — both stumped by Amy Hunter who had three in the innings — to finish with 10 in the series and conceding just three runs in the 20th over was also crucial to the result.

A total of 117 should not have been a problem for the Irish but the Dutch bowlers improved in every game and Hunter was trapped leg before for 10 at the start of the second over and the rest of the top four were all out by the 13th over with 48 still required.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Kane powered Munster Reds to a seven wickets victory over Leinster Lightning in the men’s inter-provincial at The Mardyke.

Kane hit a run-a-ball 71 with nine fours and two sixes after Gareth Delany, who will face India in the final T20I on Wednesday, had taken three wickets as a Lightning side without their internationals were bowled out for 137.

Scores – Amsterdam: Netherlands Women 116-6 (I Zwilling 56; A Kelly 2-20) Ireland Women 119-4 (19.1 overs, R Stokell 33 not out, S McMahon 23 not out, G Lewis 20). Ireland won by 6 wickets.

The Mardyke: Leinster Lightning 137 (31.2 overs, G Hoey 37, S Lynch 31; J Manley 4-30, G Delany 3-24, L McCarthy 2-28) Munster Reds 138-3 (25.4 overs, T Kane 71, A Frost 48 not out). Reds won by 7 wickets.