Bad weather forces abandonment to seal Northern Knights’ double delight

It’s not often rain is welcome at Stormont, but the Northern Knights were certainly grateful for its arrival which forced the abandonment of their Inter-Provincial Cup clash with the Warriors, giving them the two points they needed to secure the title and complete the double.

Chasing 242, the hosts were rocked by the early loss of Irish internationals Paul Stirling and James McCollum in the space of six deliveries – both falling to Brigade seamer Ryan Macbeth.

Cade Carmichael and Ross Adair were rebuilding the innings and had added 25 in five overs, reaching 44 for two when the game was called off.

Earlier, the Warriors innings had been held together by Stephen Doheny, with the opener top-scoring with 79 from 97 balls, which included eight fours and a six.

Northern Knights players celebrate a wicket against North West Warriors

The Merrion man has been out of favour recently with the Irish selectors, with Andy McBrine tried in an experimental role in the World Cup qualifiers and former Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie reinstated for the ODI Series against England in two weeks.

Doheny shared a fifth-wicket stand of 53 with Graham Hume, who justified his promotion up the order by striking five boundaries in his steady 35.

Cameron Melly has been one of the players of the season domestically in the North West, but has rarely flourished at Inter-Provincial level this campaign. He showed glimpses of his undoubted talent here in a fluent run-a-ball 37 that added crucial late runs, as the Warriors finished on 241 for nine.

Tom Mayes bowls during Northern Knights' clash with North West Warriors

There were two wickets apiece for Theo van Woerkom, Matthew Humphreys and the Adair brothers, with skipper Mark Adair delighted that his side won the double for the first time in the competition’s 11-year history.

“It feels great to be double champions. We have put in a lot of hard work this year,” said Adair.

“I thought Pebbles (Neil Rock) was excellent all year, and he has got the recognition his form deserved with a recall to the Ireland side. That shows exactly what the Inter-Pros are meant to do, challenging guys to step up, put in the performances and get selected for higher honours.”

Adair was fulsome in his praise for Head Coach Simon Johnston, whose tireless efforts masterminded the successful season.

“Jonty lives and breathes for the Knights. It’s really nice for the players and myself to get these trophies for him, as he gives so much to all of us," he added.

INTERPROVINCIAL CUP

At Stormont, Match abandoned, no result

WARRIORS 241/9 (50 overs; S Doheny 79, C Melly 37, G Hume 35, R Adair 2-32, T van Woerkom 2-32, M Humphreys 2-37, M Adair 2-51)

KNIGHTS 44/2 (9 overs; R Macbeth 2-21)