Barry McCarthy vows that Ireland will stay aggressive despite narrow loss to India

Yet another narrow defeat for Ireland in a big match at Malahide but this time it was the rain that got them closer to India than they probably deserved.

Another horrible top order collapse saw Ireland lose five wickets for 31 and only a maiden international 50 from Barry McCarthy got them up to a total of 139.

Craig Young took two wickets in two balls to take Ireland within a wicket of victory on DLS but before he could complete his first over the rain became too heavy and the umpires pulled out the stumps with India two runs ahead of the par score.

McCarthy, in his first innings at No.8, came to the middle at 59 for six and shared a stand of 57 with Curtis Campher and then charged to his half century, taking 21 of the last over from Arshdeep Singh. He still needed to hit the last ball for six to reach his personal landmark but he crashed the ball high into the packed stands at long-off to finish in the grand manner.

“I knew I had more responsibility coming in 11 overs into the game,” said McCarthy. “There was an opportunity to get a score and I played positively and we got up to a decent total, but Curtis’ innings was also a stand out.

“You have to take the aggressive option against these teams and while it didn’t come off today up front we will continue to play the aggressive brand of cricket.

“One or two deliveries didn’t go our way today but we believe we can put on a huge score against these guys and have a competitive game of cricket.

“To get ourselves so close to a win after our position 10 overs in is a credit to our spirit, we fought the whole way to the end and another wicket in those last two balls and it would have been a huge day in Irish cricket.”

Jasprit Bumrah, in his first match back after injury, and India captain on this tour, was named player of the match for his two wickets in the first over, bowling Andrew Balbirnie second ball and Tucker, caught at the wicket from an ambitious ramp shot, three balls later.

Harry Tector’s attempted upper cut lobbed tamely to backward point in the fifth over and in the next Paul Stirling was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi’s googly and George Dockrell drove straight to cover.

It could only get better and, thankfully, it did. The teams meet again, back at Malahide, in another sell-out game tomorrow afternoon.

Scores: Ireland 139-7 (20 overs, B McCarthy 51 not out, C Campher 39, M Adair 16, P Stirling 11; R Bishnoi 2-23, J Bumrah 2-24, P Krishna 2-32) India 47-2 (6.5 overs, Y Jaiswal 24; C Young 2-2)

India won by 2 runs (DLS)

Meanwhile, Coleraine take a six-run lead into the second day of the Sam Jeffrey Shield Final at Beechgrove after a tremendous comeback by their bowlers. Batting first, Bready openers David Rankin and Ryan Clarke put on 142 in 31 overs but they were bowled out for 215.

Scores: Bready 1st Innings 215 (50 overs, D Rankin 91, R Clarke 43; M Hutchinson 3-33, S Campbell 3-34) Coleraine 1st Innings 221-9 (50 overs, M Poskitt 46, M Smyth 42, S Hutchinson 21 not out, S Campbell 20; J McCorkell 4-54, I Samarasooriya 2-24).

Resumes today at 11am