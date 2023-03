Multi-national NCU side a welcoming retreat for those arriving in Belfast

WInners: BISC won Section Three of the NCU League in 2013 and have been ever present in Section Two since. Last year they won their group in the Robinson Services Bowl

Deep into the winter of 2005, an assorted group of expatriates gathered in a house off Belfast's Lisburn Road to formally establish a new sports club, bringing to life an idea that had been spun amongst several friends for weeks.