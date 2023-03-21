‘Breath of fresh air’ Matthew Humphreys makes Ireland debut in rain-hit ODI

It was another hard day in the field for Ireland but one that Matthew Humphreys will never forget.

The Lisburn slow left armer was given his debut in the second one-day international against Bangladesh in Sylhet in place of Gareth Delany, but there was no result with rain having the final say after the hosts broke their two-day-old highest ODI total to finish on 349 for six.

Humphreys was given seven overs across three spells and although he conceded 59 runs, he was barely more expensive than the experience of Andy McBrine (68 off nine) and Harry Tector whose four overs cost 28.

“It’s always tough on your international debut,” said Curtis Campher. “But it’s a day he’ll remember for the rest of his life. He has brought a breath of fresh air to the group, trained really hard and deserved his first call-up. It’s a learning experience for him and hopefully he’ll have a big part to play in the next seven weeks.”

The star for Bangladesh was Mushfiqur Rahim who scored his eighth ODI century off the final delivery and his country’s fastest, off 60 balls, as Bangladesh finished on 349 for six, 11 more than they made in the first game.

Mushfiqur hit 14 fours and two sixes, with nine of those boundaries coming in 11 balls from Mark Adair, Campher and Graham Hume in three overs which went for 46.

In the end, Ireland did well to concede only 42 from the next (final) five overs with Adair picking up his first wicket and Hume his third, the Waringstown bowler again the pick of the attack.

The positive for Ireland was an improved fielding display, including a direct hit by Adair to run out Tamim Iqbal, but the batters’ must wait until Thursday for the chance to improve on the disappointment of game one.

Bangladesh 349-6 (Mushfiqur Rahim 100 not out, Najmul Shanto 73, Litton Das 70, Towhid Hridoy 49; G Hume 3-58, M Adair 1-60, C Campher 1-73) v Ireland. Abandoned. Bangladesh lead three-match series 1-0

CIYMS defeat French side Dreux after thrilling final over

CIYMS won their opening game at Finals week in the European (T10) Championships in La Manga yesterday, beating Dreux of France by 11 runs.

Chris Dougherty, who was outshone by opening partner Jason van der Merwe when the Ireland T20 champions won their group last week, top scored with 62 from 27 balls (seven fours, four sixes) in CI’s 137 for two. Van der Merwe made 34 in a partnership of 58 in just 3.5 overs.

A big finish by the French, who needed 67 off the last three overs, set up a thrilling final over but Allen Coulter restricted them to just seven to confirm his side’s victory.

Today, CIYMS have two games, against Sporting Alfas of Spain at 12.30pm and then, under the lights against holders Pak I Care of Barcelona at 6.30pm.