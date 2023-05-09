Captain Andrew Balbirnie unfazed by Ireland’s World Cup Mission Impossible

Andrew Balbirnie will take on a Mission Impossible-style task this week as Ireland look to not only beat Bangladesh three times in Chelmsford but also beat the weather and massively improve their run-rate to qualify for the World Cup in the autumn.

Although Ireland have won an ODI series against a traditional Test team — beating the West Indies 2-1 last year — to do so 3-0 against a team that hammered them in Sylhet only two months ago would be some turnaround.

“Over the years we’ve produced some stand-out results — but winning three in a row isn’t something we’ve done,” skipper Balbirnie said, on the eve of Tuesday’s opening game which starts at 10.45am.

“Bangladesh will want to come here and whitewash us, like they did in Sylhet, but we’ll look to stop that, and conditions in Essex are more like home for us.”

If the Boys in Green do win all three games, they will pull level with South Africa on the Super Series ladder, with the final World Cup qualifying place then decided on run-rate which is firmly against Ireland as things stand.

Balbirnie added: “We are not looking at run rate, we are focused on our own performance. Our goal has always been to qualify for the World Cup and if we don’t do it this week we will try to do it in Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, North Down made it two wins out of two in the Robinson Services Premier League with a 29 runs victory over Cliftonville Academy on Monday.

It was impressive performance by the visitors to bowl out North Down for 171 and for long periods of the reply they were up with the run rate thanks to captain Max Burton’s whirlwind 33, including six fours.

However, he fell to a tremendous catch in the outfield by Tom Crothers — actually bettered by Varun Chopra’s effort to dismiss Crothers earlier — and the wickets of Abi Raut and Jared Wilson in successive overs, reducing Cliftonville Academy to 118 for five, effectively settled the result.

Scores: North Down 171 (40.2 overs, A Chore 35, Naushad 27, S Nelson 27; B Kane 3-26, A Raut 3-41, J Wilson 2-32) Cliftonville Academy 142 (39.3 overs, F Collins 34, M Burton 33, A Raut 29; Naushad 5-15, A Shields 2-37). North Down won by 29 runs.

Tuesday night: Civil Service North v North Down, Carrickfergus v Waringstown.