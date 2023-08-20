Captain Paul Stirling takes heart despite Ireland falling to another defeat to India

It’s not often that two overs in a match can be identified as the difference between winning and losing but the 19th and 20th of India’s innings all but settled the second T20 international at Malahide yesterday.

With Ireland looking at a very gettable 160, even 170 after a fine bowling performance against the tourist’s Indian Premier League stars, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube crashed 42 from the last two overs to set the hosts a victory target of 186.

It didn’t help that Ireland, for the second game in a row, lost three wickets in the powerplay but the momentum was with India and this time there were no late heroics from the tail as Jasprit Bumrah showed his class to send the 7,500 capacity Malahide stands, packed with Indian supporters, into a victory roar.

Andrew Balbirnie impressed in clocking up 72

“I was really pleased with how the first 18 overs went,” said Paul Stirling, Ireland’s interim captain. “We bowled in the right area and adapted really well to what was in front of us.

“To not let an Indian side get away from us, especially after (Sanju) Samson had done so well in overs 10-12. But 180 is still not a bad score at Malahide to chase down.

“But we struggled at the start with the bat, it’s hard to put a finger on why but we are playing a pretty good bowling attack and losing too many wickets, but that’s what we will work on before the World Cup. This is just the first stage and, from a batting unit point of view, in the last six-to-12 months, we couldn’t be happier with how the lads have gone.”

It was Andrew Balbirnie’s turn to be the big hitter, and best batter, hitting five fours and four sixes in his 72 and, although wickets were falling around him, while he was there Ireland were up with India’s comparative score.

Shivam Dube during match two of the Men's T20 International series at Malahide

However, after the former captain had thumped Arshdeep Singh over the fence at mid-wicket, he was caught behind next ball and Ireland’s hopes of a big finish went with him.

Malahide is not a favourite venue for Stirling or Lorcan Tucker and their average on the ground went even lower after both were out for ducks in Prasidh Krishna’s first over — Stirling skying to fine leg and Tucker caught at mid-wicket, the first time he has been dismissed in successive innings without scoring.

Harry Tector has had many memorable innings here but he was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi’s googly and the leg spinner also had Curtis Campher caught from a reverse sweep.

George Dockrell’s run-out, sent back by Balbirnie who was trying to keep the strike at the end of the over, didn’t help Ireland’s cause and after another Mark Adair cameo, which included back to back sixes off Krishna, the game was up.

Ireland have gone into this series with a five-man bowling attack — “a completely different balance to what we have done before in T20 cricket and it’s quite exciting”, said Stirling.

Craig Young continues to make an early breakthrough when called on and was the pick of the bowlers, but Josh Little’s first three overs went for 44 and Adair, McCarthy and Ben White’s last cost a total of 57 runs.

The final match of the series is on Wednesday.