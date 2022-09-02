Champions Lisburn aim to sign off in style with victory over CIYMS

Lisburn, the Robinson Services Premier League champions, and CIYMS, who have won everything else this season, meet tomorrow in the final match of the season at Wallace Park.

The game comes just seven days after CI completed a four-trophy haul by hammering Lisburn in the final of the Irish Senior Cup and this is the league champions’ chance to end the season as they started it, with victory over CI.

There will be a couple of major differences this time, however, with, firstly, the teams agreeing to play a 20-over game, starting at 10.30am, rather than the full 50 as there is nothing at stake.

Lisburn will also be without professional Faiz Fazal, who has returned to India and CI are missing their captain Nigel Jones who is moving on and played his last game for the club last Saturday. Indeed Jones will be in action in Dublin tomorrow, with his second game for Pembroke, whom he has joined on a short-term contract for the rest of the season.

Jones has been asked to help last year’s runners-up avoid relegation from the Premier League; they are currently bottom ahead of today’s must-win game against Clontarf, two places above them.

The most important games on the final weekend in the NCU take place at the bottom of Section One – the only issues to be resolved - where it is now just one from two in the battle to beat the drop after Bangor’s seven wickets defeat by Saintfield last night.

It leaves the Seasiders four points adrift of their conquerors and Lurgan with a significantly inferior run rate. Saintfield have the best run-rate so if they beat Dundrum or match Lurgan’s result at Ballymena they will survive and send Lurgan straight back to Section Two.

Meanwhile, Josh Little will be hoping to carry on his superb form and take the Manchester Originals into The Hundred final tonight, with victory against London Spirit.

The Ireland opening bowler recorded the best figures in the competition on Wednesday night (five for 13) to book the Originals’ place in the Eliminator (between the second and third place teams) at the Ageas Bowl. Group winners Trent Rockets will play the winners in tomorrow’s night final at Lord’s.

Tomorrow’s fixtures (12 noon) - Robinson Services Premier League: Lisburn v CIYMS (10.30am).

Section One: Ballymena v Lurgan, Bangor v Templepatrick, Derriaghy v Muckamore (11.00am), Donaghcloney Mill v Armagh (20 overs), Dundrum v Saintfield.