Civil Service North move joint-top with CIYMS in Premier League table

Civil Service North joined CIYMS at the top of the Robinson Services Premier League table after they won the second completed match of the season last night, beating Derriaghy by six wickets.

Skipper Stuart Thompson saw his side home with 80 not out, although he enjoyed a life on 57 when he holed out to long-on but Patrick Kruger had overstepped so a no-ball was called.

Thompson hit four fours and five sixes in his 49-ball innings but it was CSN professional Ryan Harrison who had the best strike rate of the night, hitting a 12-ball 32, which included two sixes off Derriaghy skipper Curtis Moorhead.

South African professional Kruger enjoyed more success with the bat, hitting 36 in a partnership of 58 with Craig Lewis after Jordan Wade had got the newly-promoted side off to a fast start with four sixes in his 45 from just 28 balls before he was the first of a career-best four wickets for Harry Dyer.

The low point on the night for CSN was Matthew Foster pulling up with a recurrence of a hamstring problem after just two balls.

Scores: Derriaghy 157-6 (20 overs, J Wade 45, P Kruger 36, C Lewis 28; H Dyer 4-25, F Lutton 2-29) Civil Service North 158-4 (17.1 overs, S Thompson 80, R Harrison 32; C Lewis 2-29). CSN won by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Ireland will face England in an Over-40s match on the eve of the Lord’s Test clash.

The game will take place at Uxbridge on Wednesday, May 31 with an 11.30am start.

It includes seven internationals, including Nigel Jones and former Strabane wicket-keeper Stephen Ogilby.

Ireland Over-40s Squad: D Joyce (capt), E Ahmed, J Anderson, C Armstrong, K Carroll, S Dutt, A Eastwood, N Jones, J Kennedy, D Menton, J Morrissey, S Ogilby, B Whaley.