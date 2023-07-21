‘Clinical’ Ireland ease to victory over Denmark

Two games into the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament and this was more like it from Ireland who eased to a second win with a nine wickets victory over Denmark at the Grange in Edinburgh.

With Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy equally sharing six wickets and Ben White deservedly picking up two more with his leg spin, Denmark, who surprisingly chose to bat first on a damp pitch, were bowled out for 122.

Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling then put on 90 inside 11 overs and Lorcan Tucker then stayed with the interim captain to see Ireland home with 33 balls to spare.

The quick victory is also a big boost to the run-rate which could yet be important in deciding the two qualifiers for the finals next summer, especially if Ireland’s next game, on Sunday, against Austria, the lowest ranked team in the tournament, is rained off, as per the terrible forecast.

But for now Stirling is content with the progress that the team, unchanged from Thursday’s opening day win over Italy, has made from game to game.

“We were a little bit more clinical today, so delighted with how it went, still more to improve on but delighted to have two from two,” he said.

“We are back to a new format and it always takes a while to find your feet. You just want to make sure every performance is better than the one before.

“The bowlers have been brilliant so far, we back them all to the hilt.”

Despite McCarthy taking three wickets in his first three overs for just eight runs, reducing the Danes to 83 for six, the man of the match award was given to Balbirnie, even though he wasn’t top scorer and didn’t see the job through. But Stirling was happy to praise his opening partner who hit his ninth T20 half century, but only his second in his last 16 innings.

“It’s great to see him in form, he is a fluent, confidence player and he showed that today. At times it was tricky to get the ball away and Bal showed you can play classy shots instead of muscling it for fours and sixes. It was good to see him get runs and I’m sure there are plenty more in the locker.”

Balbirnie was bowled, attempting a ramp shot, for 53 from 38 balls, having hit four fours and three sixes, while Stirling finished 55 not out, having facing one ball more with nine fours.

The one worry for the bowling attack was another wayward performance by Josh Little whose four overs cost 35 runs – something of a recovery after 17 came off his first – but he remains Ireland’s strike bowler and someone’s place who is not in doubt as Ireland move confidently forward.

Scores: Denmark 122-9 (B McCarthy 3-16, M Adair 3-22, B White 2-28 C Campher 1-20) Ireland 123-1 (P Stirling 55 not out, A Balbirnie 53). Ireland won by 9 wickets.