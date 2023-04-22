Craig Young returns to the Ireland squad but his fitness is still in some doubt

Craig Young has been named in the Ireland and Ireland Wolves squads — © ©INPHO/Ben Whitley

Craig Young has been named in the Ireland squad for next month’s World Cup Super League games against Bangladesh, along with Josh Little, who will return from the Indian Premier League for the three-match series in Chelmsford.

With Mark Adair and Graham Hume, Ireland’s most successful bowler in the ODI series in Slyhet last month, the Ireland attack will finally be back at full strength, although Young has also been named in the Wolves squad, presumably to test his fitness, in a warm-up game for the Tigers, also in England, on May 5, four days before the first WCSL clash.

The batting line-up is unchanged despite Curtis Campher being the only player to score more than 50 runs across the two innings in Bangladesh and, indeed, Matthew Humphreys is the only absentee from that squad, because of exam commitments.

PJ Moor captains the Wolves side which includes fellow Test match players James McCollum and Murray Commins.

Ireland squad: A Balbirnie (capt), M Adair, C Campher, G Delany, G Dockrell, S Doheny, F Hand, G Hume, J Little, A McBrine, P Stirling, H Tector, L Tucker, C Young

Wolves squad: PJ Moor (capt), C Carmichael, M Commins, Delany, M Foster, Hand, G Hoey, T Kane, T Mayes, S Macbeth, J McCollum, N Rock, Young.