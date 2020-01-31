Cricket Ireland apologise after two draw blunders including Senior Cup controversy

Cricket Ireland have admitted they got it wrong when they failed to keep apart teams from the same union in Wednesday's draw for the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup.

For the previous 38 years of the competition, the first round was always regionalised to give clubs from the four main unions the opportunity to play against each other but this week the 24 teams were put in the same cup and drawn randomly. It resulted in four derby matches, including all eight North West teams playing in their own union.

In an "unreserved apology" Cricket Ireland acknowledged that teams being drawn together from the same union "should have been picked up at the time of the draw and we hold our hands up".

The statement added: "While it is a tradition, it is not part of the fixed rules of the competition (and while) it has been decided that the draw should stand this year, Cricket Committee will discuss the rules of the 2021 competition following the conclusion of this year's competition."

In a double embarrassment for the governing body, Drummond, the North West side which folded before the start of last season, were included in the National Cup draw. This "administrative error" was picked up after the draw and their "opponents", Knockharley have received a bye into the second round.

Cricket Ireland concluded the statement saying an internal review would be carried out "to ensure these errors do not reoccur".

The Irish Cup was the only competition that NCU league and cup double winners CIYMS did not win last season but they will play this year in the T10 European Cricket League, after Cricket Ireland agreed to become a partner with the ECL. As there is no 10-over competition in Ireland, Cricket Ireland have nominated the All-Ireland T20 winners to represent them in the competition which features 16 champions from across Europe.

This year's competition will take place in La Manga from May 31-June 7 and although CIYMS have been given a free date in the NCU on Saturday June 6, they will travel without their captain Nigel Jones and, almost certainly Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder and James Cameron-Dow, as Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning, coached by Jones, each have two games in the Inter-provincial Cup that week.

Nineteen players will be involved on the Ireland Wolves tour to South Africa next month when they will play five T20 and three 50-over games against Namibia.

Only nine players - one has still to be named - are involved in both formats, with senior Ireland internationals James Cameron-Dow, George Dockrell, James McCollum and Gary Wilson, plus Jack Tector added to the 50-over squad.

Jacob Mulder, Stuart Thompson and Lorcan Tucker are involved only in the T20 games, along with leg spinner JJ Garth and 16 year old Rush batsman Nathan McGuire.

Harry Tector continues as captain for the games from February 18-29 but Peter Chase and David Delany miss the trip because of studies and injury respectively.

Wolves T20 squad: G Delany, S Doheny, JJ Garth, S Getkate, T Kane, J Little, N McGuire, J Mulder, N Rock, H Tector, S Thompson, L Tucker, C Young

50-over squad: J Cameron-Dow, Delany, G Dockrell, Doheny, Getkate, Kane, Little, J McCollum, Rock, Tector, J Tector, G Wilson, C Young