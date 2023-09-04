Curtis Campher makes an Ireland statement as Munster Reds cruise past North West Warriors

Curtis Campher passed his dress rehearsal at No.3 for Ireland’s upcoming ODI series against England as he helped Munster Reds go top of the Inter-Provincial Cup table with an emphatic 115-run win over North West Warriors at Bready.

Ryan Macbeth (2-38) had the hosts in early trouble, but Campher shared stands of 57 with PJ Moor (23), and a match winning 90 in 15 overs with fellow international Gareth Delany.

The only disappointment for the YMCA all-rounder was missing out on a deserved century, as he was brilliantly caught at cover by a leaping Scott Macbeth for 98 from 101 balls (12 fours, 1 six).

Gareth Delany smashes a boundary for Munster Reds

Delany took up the mantle as he put the Warriors bowlers to the sword, being particularly severe on debutant Carson McCullough and seasoned performer Craig Young (2-75).

He looked set for a hundred, but he too fell for 98, slicing a Graham Hume (2-40) full toss to Jared Wilson at point — having hit six sixes and fours in a belligerent 83-ball knock.

A total of 306 for 8 looked a tough proposition, but the manner in which the Warriors top-order capitulated again will be of huge concern to Head Coach Boyd Rankin. Liam McCarthy and Josh Manley (2-24) reduced them to 32 for 5 to effectively end the match as a contest.

Cameron Melly (44) and Jared Wilson (29) did offer some resistance in a sixth wicket stand of 85 in 16 overs, but McCarthy returned to dismiss both on his way to an impressive five-wicket haul that will have certainly caught the eye of Ireland Bowling Coach Ryan Eagleson.

Craig Young took two wickets for North West Warriors

Ben White’s leg-spin took two wickets as the Warriors were bowled out for 191 in the 41st over.

The Northern Knights have two chances to claim the trophy, the first of which comes when they take on Leinster on Tuesday at Stormont (10.45am).

At Bready, Munster Reds beat North West Warriors by 115 runs Munster Reds 308/6 (50 overs): C Campher 98, G Delany 98, PJ Moor 23, N McGuire 23; R Macbeth 2-38, G Hume 2-40, C Young 2-75.

NW Warriors 191 (40.4 overs): C Melly 44, J Wilson 29, G Hume 25; L McCarthy 5-16, J Manley 2-24, B White 2-48)