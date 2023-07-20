Day two of fourth Ashes Test: England racing to beat Australia and the weather

England will be looking to press the accelerator on day two of their must-win Ashes Test as they bid to beat Australia and the weather forecast at Emirates Old Trafford.

The hosts enjoyed a productive first day with the ball as they reduced their opponents to 299 for eight, but with predictions of heavy rain over the weekend, they need to move fast to get ahead of the game.

Chris Woakes did everything in his power to advance the cause, collecting a superb four for 52 including all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh in the same over, while Stuart Broad bagged two to become the fifth bowler in Test history to reach the 600 mark.

England’s task now is to round things off as swiftly as they can before setting about a potentially explosive innings of their own. The ‘Bazball’ era has thrown up plenty of thrilling batting but rarely have they had to race against the clock with such high stakes.

While Australia can allow themselves the luxury of letting the match take its natural course, safe in the knowledge that a draw would see them retain the urn, England skipper Ben Stokes has made it clear he wants his side to do pull every lever they can to force a result.

With another full-house ready to roar them on the scene is set, but England must be careful not to go too hard, too often and blow up their own chances before the real storms arrive on Saturday.

Broad joins elite company

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 in 133 Tests Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 in 145 Tests James Anderson (England) - 688 in 182 Tests Anil Kumble (India) - 619 in 132 Tests Stuart Broad (England) - 600 in 166 Tests

Broad moved to 599 Test wickets by pinning Usman Khawaja in front, bringing the enticing prospect of David Warner being the England seamer’s landmark scalp. Warner did not fall to Broad for the 18th time in his Test career. But Broad would not be denied as his bouncer drew a false shot out of Travis Head. Long-time opening bowling partner James Anderson is the only other seamer to reach the landmark.

Stokes out to make history

Ben Stokes, left, won the toss for the fourth time in a row (Adam Davy/PA)

Pat Cummins’ misery at the coin toss continued, calling incorrectly for the fourth time in a row, which allowed England’s bowlers first use of the pitch. When it was put to Stokes that no team has won at this ground after winning the toss and electing to invite their opponents to bat, the England captain said: “It would be a nice time to be the first to do that.”

Broad overtakes Botham

Stuart Broad - 149 in 39 Tests Sir Ian Botham - 148 in 36 Tests Bob Willis - 128 in 35 Tests James Anderson - 115 in 38 Tests Wilfred Rhodes - 109 in 41 Tests

Broad joining the exclusive 600 club was the talk of the town but the wicket that got him there – when Head injudiciously hooked to Joe Root at long leg – was also significant as it moved him on to 149 dismissals against Australia, taking him ahead of Sir Ian Botham’s tally versus the old enemy.

Unlucky for some

Marnus Labuschagne’s struggles in this series have been well-documented but those who have fulfilled the first drop role for England have hardly fared any better. Labuschagne’s 47 in the first innings at Lord’s was the top-score from a number three batter after three Tests but he went four better to record his first fifty of the series – before then missing a straight one from Moeen Ali and departing lbw.

Stat’s all, folks

Chris Woakes took four for 52 on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chris Woakes continues to excel on his return to the Test side as he snared Warner, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey to finish the day as the pick of the attack with four for 52. The dismissals of all-rounders Green and Marsh was the first time in Woakes’ Test career he has claimed two wickets in a single over.

Ollie’s op

Ollie Pope took to his social channels to announce he has gone under the knife on the dislocated right shoulder that ruled the England vice captain out of the last three Tests. Pope suffered the injury when fielding in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s and exacerbated the problem later on in the match amid some miscommunication between England and the match officials. Scans highlighted the extent of the damage and Pope, who has twice suffered dislocations to his left shoulder, has started the road to recovery.