Donemana’s evergreen Jordan McGonigle still has the opposition in a spin

It is now 21 years since Jordan McGonigle played the last of his nine internationals for Ireland but the Donemana legend is still turning his left arm over to lethal effect.

Last Saturday, he recorded the season’s best figures in the North West, taking six for 15, as Ballyspallen were shot out for 97 to get The Holm side’s campaign back on track.

“We’ve had a few disappointing results, including our cup exit to Brigade, in recent weeks but we have a great bunch of lads who have a lot more to offer and hopefully with confidence they will show that in the coming matches,” he said.

Next up is a good chance to complete back to back wins for the first time since the opening two games of the season, when they make the trip to Glendermott who are rooted to the bottom of the league after five maximum points defeats.

Donemana should also be boosted by the return of captain Dwayne McGerrigle, who missed last week’s game with a bicep injury, and it was McGonigle, in his 42nd year, who led the team against Ballyspallen.

“It worked out a handy enough one to captain in the end, a good toss to win on what looked and turned out to be a nice wicket for the spinners who took all 10 wickets,” he reflected.

“But I will certainly be happy to hand the armband back to Dwayne on Saturday and hopefully he will be back.”

Despite their recent setbacks, Donemana still have three wins out of five and are comfortably placed in the top eight which will determine next season’s Long’s SuperValu Premiership line-up.

Either side of the dotted line at the moment are Strabane and Coleraine, who meet at Strabane Park with the Bannsiders one win better off and all the pressure on the Red Caps — who were also without their skipper, Aaron Gillespie, last week — to make home advantage count.

Last time out, they lost to Brigade whose 24 points were enough to put them two clear at the top of the table as Killyclooney dropped to joint second, alongside Fox Lodge, after only managing a three wickets win at Eglinton.

Newbuildings are the visitors to Killyclooney tomorrow in what looks to be the match of the day with all eyes yet again on Blyde Capell, whose phenomenal form continued last weekend with a fourth century of the season. Just for good measure, next day in the National Cup, he brought up his 1,000 runs for the season — in the middle of June.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Capell said: “I have no doubt we can take home the win. We are as good as any team in the league and we’ve shown that with our performances so far.”

The defending champions know that the easiest way to beat Killyclooney is to dismiss the South African early but, as most of their opponents have found out this year, that is easier said than done.