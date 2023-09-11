Durham promoted to Division One of the LV= Insurance County Championship

The Riverside Stadium will host top-flight County Championship matches next season after Durham’s promotion (Will Matthews/PA)

Durham have been promoted to Division One of the LV= Insurance County Championship.

The north-east county do not have a fixture this week, but Leicestershire failed to secure any batting bonus points in their game against Sussex and can no longer reach Durham’s points total.

Durham, who have won the County Championship three times, were relegated from the top flight due to financial issues in 2016 and handed a 48-point deduction from the start of the following season.

They have won six of their 12 fixtures this season under head coach Ryan Campbell, losing only once, and need five points from their remaining two matches to clinch the title.

Durham’s next County Championship game starts next Tuesday at Worcestershire.