ECB appoints Ebony Rainford-Brent as non-executive director

Ebony Rainford-Brent has been appointed as a non-executive director of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Rainford-Brent, who was the first black woman to play for England when she made her debut in 2001 and was part of the 50 and 20-over World Cup wins eight years later, takes up a three-year term.

Since retirement the 39-year-old has become a prominent broadcaster and campaigner and was the driving force behind the ACE Programme – an increasingly influential initiative which creates opportunities in cricket for aspiring players from black communities.

She is set to be joined by Pete Ackerley, a former head of development at the ECB and current chair of the British American Football Association, with the duo to be ratified at this week’s AGM.

Their appointment completes a raft of new faces at board level, with outgoing Glamorgan chair Gareth Williams, chair of Cricket Wales Jennifer Owen Adams, Conservative peer Baroness Zahida Manzoor and PGA European Tour director Penny Avis previously announced.

Sir Andrew Strauss has already announced his departure as strategic adviser, while chief operating officer David Mahoney exits in September.

ECB chair Richard Thompson said: “Ebony is a unique talent, a trailblazer who was a winner on the pitch and has achieved so much off it.

“Her ACE Programme has already made a huge impact in creating opportunities for youngsters from black communities, and she shares my impatience for making further progress in creating a truly inclusive sport.

“Pete also brings with him a vast amount of cricketing experience along with invaluable insight in other sports. He is steeped in the recreational game, and will be another huge asset to the board.”