Emotional Nigel Jones confirms he is to leave CIYMS after achieving high of elusive Irish Cup success

Nigel Jones has played his last game for CIYMS. After completing the full set of trophies with victory in the Irish Cup on Saturday, the CI skipper has confirmed the rumours that he is leaving the club with, ironically, Lisburn his likely destination next season.

Jones made an emotional speech in the Bready dressing room after beating Lisburn in the Final, ending with the news of his departure after eight years at Belmont.

On his Facebook page yesterday, under a photo of the CIYMS team with the Irish Cup, he said: “So much love for this photo and to all who’ve supported, trusted and believed in me over the years at CIYMS CC!!

“It’s been an absolute honour and privilege to represent CI and to captain/manage such a great group of lads (past and present)... what a journey it has been, so many great moments, memories and friendships I will take with me into the next chapter.”

At 40, most people would be thinking of retiring, but Jones, one of the fittest 40-year-olds around, is ready to continue his NCU journey which began back in 2008, after his arrival from New Zealand, at Cooke Collegians, before moving to Civil Service North, where he won the first of his six Challenge Cup Finals.

Meanwhile, moves to return the North West season to its pre-pandemic format will begin tonight with a Zoom call between the 15 senior clubs.

Next year was supposed to be the third year of a trial, started in 2021, of a three-competition season made up of a 40-over League, the Senior Cup and League Cup but the cancellation of the latter this year at short notice has probably sounded the deathknell for a continuation of the trial.

The majority of senior clubs will voice their opinion to return to an eight-team, 14-game Premiership, with the remaining teams in the Championship, although there is likely to be a bigger divide between the clubs on whether to revert to 50 overs for League games or continue with the 40 overs, which has proved popular with many players.

The fact that Newbuildings won this year’s Premiership title despite Bready winning two more matches sits uneasily and was a direct result of the 15 teams being divided into two groups and carrying points into the second half of the season only from the games against the other top four finishers in their group.

There will be no final decision taken at tonight’s meeting with at least two regional club forums set to follow and their opinions will go back to the Board, who will then put proposals forward to the Annual Meeting.