England boost as Ollie Robinson given all-clear after scan on left ankle

Ollie Robinson has been given the all-clear after a scan on his ankle (Mike Egerton/PA Images). — © Mike Egerton

England have been given a boost with the news Ollie Robinson has suffered no damage to his left ankle and will link up with the Test squad this weekend as planned.

There were concerns about Robinson becoming the latest injured England seamer ahead of next week’s one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes that follows after suffering a sore ankle while playing for Sussex.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

But an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said: “Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England Men’s Test squad this weekend ahead of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday 1 June at Lord’s.”