England recall James Anderson at Old Trafford with Moeen Ali to bat at three

England have recalled James Anderson for the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 40-year-old Lancashire seamer will feature on home turf as he returns to the team in place of Ollie Robinson, the only change to the side that defeated Australia at Headingley in the third Test.

England kept the Ashes alive in Leeds after Yorkshireman Harry Brook steered the hosts to victory with 75 runs before Chris Woakes and Mark Wood’s match-winning partnership saw them over the line.

Ben Stokes’ side are 2-1 down in the series with another must-win game on the line in Manchester.

A return for the most prolific seam bowler in Test history was never in doubt, despite modest returns of three wickets at 75.33 in the first two games. England will be hoping home comforts serve him well and his return was welcomed by all-rounder Moeen Ali, who insists the standard is always improved by Anderson’s presence.

“There’s no doubt England are a better team with James Anderson in it,” said Moeen.

Moeen Ali has also been moved up the order for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He’s the best bowler we have and have had over the years, 100 per cent. Jimmy’s Jimmy, even in the first two games I actually thought he bowled really well. He’s been a bit unfortunate with catches and things not going his way.

“I think anybody that plays at their home ground for England, it’s amazing, but especially for him having his own end here. Being the best bowler England have ever had, being a legend of a player and a great guy as well, it’s great to see him have the opportunity to play what could be his last one (at home). Hopefully he bowls well and gets us the win.”

Moeen will continue to bat at three this week, having initially put himself forward for a one-off promotion in the fourth-innings chase at Headingley.

Just a few short weeks ago Moeen was happily in red-ball retirement and now finds himself not only acting as the side’s first-choice spinner but also occupying a crucial spot in the order.

Brook was England’s first choice to step into the shoes of the injured Ollie Pope, but he produced a match-winning 75 in Leeds after dropping back down to his preferred position of five as a result of Moeen’s elevation.

Moeen made just five himself, but is ready to play a selfless role that allows Brook to settle into the middle order.

Harry Brook made a vital 75 down the order at Headingley (Danny Lawson/PA)

“That’s the most important thing. I think Brooky is a great player and will be a great player, I just personally feel five is great for him,” he said.

“The impact he can have there is much more than he probably can at three at the moment. I just feel right now, for the team, it’s probably best I go three. I feel fine about it.

“It’s obviously going to be challenging batting three versus Australia, the best bowling attack in the world. I’ve done it in county cricket, I know it’s completely different but it’s not totally alien and I’ve done it before for England. I’m looking forward to it.”